September L. Davis Sets THE APOLOGY TOUR 'Theatrical Experience' Off-Broadway This Fall

September L. Davis will bring her Apology Tour to Studio Seaview Off-Broadway this fall, with nine dates set for September. Read September L. Davis' personal announcement about the show!

I feel so obtuse. So embarrassed! Could it be true what my friends, colleagues, and community are saying about me? How could I have missed the signs that I was hurting my friends?

Dear Lord, I’M AWAKE NOW! I get it! I am a horrible person. A horrible, horrible person who needs to find their way back! But how?! How does a HUMAN MONSTER get back to being a HUMAN BEING?!

I’ve tried to run. I’ve tried to hide. But this just won’t go away! How do I right these many alleged wrongs? How do I make this right when I don’t even know what pains I’ve caused?

I don’t know if you’ve ever been cancelled but let me tell you something dolls. It’s a fate I wouldn’t wish on even Ama Gaslighter. The sketch witch and my ex-best friend who has now tried to have me cancelled. ME! A five time Tony Nominee who literally GAVE HER LIFE for her art!

I haven’t slept in hours. I’m a wreck! HOW CAN I POSSIBLY CALM THESE ROUGH SEAS!?

The realization hit me in the face like a flat iron skillet! Of course! AN APOLOGY TOUR! A SEPTEMBER L. DAVIS APOLOGY TOUR! A show that is SO TRANSFORMATIVE and VULNERABLE as to not only change myself, but everyone in the theater, as well!

It would be a night of REDEMPTION! To cop to all the hurt I’ve caused! To own it! To invite all the celebrities I have wronged back for a night of APOLOGIES, MEMORIES, MUSIC and SONGS!

Because here is what I’ve come to understand: cancel culture and attempted murder are not the solution. Humans are MESSY and COMPLEX. They need second chances. If you’re cancelled, are you never allowed to return? And if you are allowed to return, wouldn’t the best way be MUSICAL THEATER, the greatest American art form there is?

I can feel the ELECTRICITY coursing through me! I’m so excited, I can feel a cool breeze up my skirt! This is the path! This is the way to go!

Then, for a brief moment, I wondered if maybe this couldn’t be the Tony winning moment that’s eluded me! I could build the show as a STAR TURN, a tour de force! But, suddenly, a voice from above says, “No, DIP SHIT, that’s not what this is about! This is a night to open your heart and fill it with LOVE!” Got it!! I have to keep my eye on the prize! If I get a Tony, so be it (I will accept it), but, if I don’t, I still win the biggest prize: ETHICS!

Some of my team wanted to call this a workshop. I prefer to think of it as “BABY’S FIRST STEP.” When given the opportunity to speak from the heart, from the soul, to the community I gave my life to, I want to make sure that I know exactly what I want to say before I say it.

So, I think of these nine shows as my opportunity to find myself, through song and dance, with some very famous co-workers. To make amends and create a holy space that no one will ever forget.

We will be performing the show humbly, on the stage of a pre-existing show about a nude penguin named Garry Starr, because Studio Seaview is the only venue brave enough to allow us to perform, on such short notice, what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential pieces of our generation.

I WANT TO SHARE OUR PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE WITH ALL OF YOU so that you can bear witness to this deeply personal and transformative tour de force.

Performances Dates: Sunday, September 20 — 9:00 PM; Monday, September 21 — 6:00 PM & 9:00 PM; Sunday, September 27 — 9:00 PM; Monday, September 28 — 6:00 PM & 9:00 PM; Sunday, October 4 — 9:00 PM; and Monday, October 5 — 6:00 PM & 9:00 PM.

NINE performances. That is all we get. That is all any of us get, really, before the lights go down for good, just like mine did, in that Canadian hospital, on May 5th, of this year. And then, once again, metaphorically, after I was CANCELLED, on August 1, 2026.

So bring your seatbelts. Bring your own oxygen, if you're the anxious type. Bring whatever it is in you that still, despite everything, wants to believe that it’s possible to drag your messy, violent, ugly inner self into a room and make amends to those who you have wronged.

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