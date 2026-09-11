 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Exclusive: Inside THE ASK First Rehearsal With Shannon Purser & Marilu Henner

Take an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room for

By:

This fall, Emmy nominee Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”, "Riverdale") will be starring alongside Marilu Henner (a five-time Golden Globe nominee) in the new play The Ask. Before the production begins performances on October 6, take an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room.

The Ask plays a strictly limited engagement at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street, New York, NY) through Sunday, November 22. This marks Shannon Purser's New York stage debut.

The Ask is an 80-minute two-hander about the price of a donation. When Tanner (Purser), a young non-binary ACLU fundraiser, visits Greta (Henner), a longtime donor and Upper West Side widow who's quietly stopped giving, the routine "ask" turns into something sharper: a real-time negotiation over what the ACLU, and the American left, actually stands for now. It’s a timely and important story – especially with the midterms coming up!

Buy Tickets to The Ask

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets