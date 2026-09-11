Exclusive: Inside THE ASK First Rehearsal With Shannon Purser & Marilu Henner

This fall, Emmy nominee Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”, "Riverdale") will be starring alongside Marilu Henner (a five-time Golden Globe nominee) in the new play The Ask. Before the production begins performances on October 6, take an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room.

The Ask plays a strictly limited engagement at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street, New York, NY) through Sunday, November 22. This marks Shannon Purser's New York stage debut.

The Ask is an 80-minute two-hander about the price of a donation. When Tanner (Purser), a young non-binary ACLU fundraiser, visits Greta (Henner), a longtime donor and Upper West Side widow who's quietly stopped giving, the routine "ask" turns into something sharper: a real-time negotiation over what the ACLU, and the American left, actually stands for now. It’s a timely and important story – especially with the midterms coming up!

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