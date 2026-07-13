Arlekin's DELIRIUM by Igor Golyak To Make New York Premiere At The Space At Irondale

Following it's run in Boston and the award-winning success of Our Class, Craig Balsam, Patrick Catullo, and Thomas M. Neff has announced the New York Premiere of the -Arlekin! production of Delirium, a bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco’s Frenzy for Two, Or More, adapted and directed by recent Lortel Award winner Igor Golyak. Delirium will begin performances at The Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217) on September 8, 2026, with an opening night set for September 24, for a limited run through Saturday, October 24, 2026.

International Artists Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova will continue to star in this comic, deeply human piece about survival, love, and the fragile architecture of reality.

“Burkovskiy and Khamatova bring extraordinary depth and lived experience to the production. Both artists, having left Russia in the wake of political upheaval, carry within their work the urgency and emotional truth of displacement making Delirium not only a reinterpretation of Ionesco, but a reflection of the present moment,” said Igor Golyak.

In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova (“Her”) and Burkovskiy (“Him”) inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other’s continued existence.

Delirium reunites Golyak with an international design team behind the company’s critically acclaimed award-winning production of Our Class including Scenic and Properties Design by Jan Pappelbaum, Costume Design by Sasha Ageeva, and Music Composition by Anna Drubich, plus Lighting Design by Jeff Adelberg, Sound Design by Denis Zabiyaka, and Arlekin production by Nick Schwartz-Hall.

Delirium is produced by Craig Balsam, Patrick Catullo, and Thomas M. Neff, with Howard Alter, Steve Buchanan, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Shira Friedman, Steve Greenberg, Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Dave Kamin, Sofia Kapkov/MART Foundation, and Ken Levitan.

“Delirium continues Arlekin and Igor Golyak’s tradition of creating daring, beautiful, and emotionally resonant work, and we’re thrilled that it will be a part of New York’s fall theater scene at the Space at Irondale. Igor’s artistry combined with this extraordinary cast and unique, intimate space will lead to memorable moments for our New York audiences,” said producers Craig Balsam, Patrick Catullo, and Thomas M. Neff.

Tickets for Delirium begin at $49 and are available now at DeliriumNYC.com.

Craig Balsam, Patrick Catullo, and Thomas M. Neff are New York-based producers whose productions include American Utopia, Hadestown, Oedipus, Job, Just in Time, Merrily We Roll Along, Hangmen, An Enemy of the People, and more, on Broadway, off-Broadway, in the West End and regionally.

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