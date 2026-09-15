ANNIE 50th Anniversary Production Will Open on Broadway in Fall 2027

A new 50th Anniversary Broadway production of Annie will premiere on Broadway in Fall 2027, fifty years after its Broadway debut. This new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; The Rocky Horror Show). The production is being described as "a fresh theatrical perspective for a new generation of theatergoers."

“If you ask any of my closest friends what I love more than anything on the planet, everyone will have the same answer: Annie,” said Pinkleton. “Annie is everything I love about New York City: gutsy, fearless, and funny as hell. It's a perfectly constructed musical comedy that my collaborators and I will run toward with joy and abandon – with open hearts and total adoration for this legendary show that has made generations fall in love with musicals.”

Since opening on Broadway in 1977 (and 7 Tony Awards later, including Best Musical), Annie has been seen by tens of millions worldwide, translated into dozens of languages, adapted for film and television, and embraced across generations.

Commented the producers, “Half a century after a fearless redheaded orphan first walked onto a Broadway stage and sang that the sun would come out tomorrow, that promise continues to inspire audiences around the world, and will do so again.”

The family of Martin Charnin, the original creator, lyricist, and director of Annie, said, “Fifty years ago, our father, Martin Charnin, had an idea: that a little redheaded girl who refused to give up might have something to say to the world. Today, we believe the true measure of a legacy is carrying it forward – so the work continues to inspire new generations. Randy and Sasha Charnin are deeply honored to help bring Annie home to Broadway, where she can once again share her timeless message of hope, joy, and optimism. Annie was never about yesterday. It was always about tomorrow.”

The family of Thomas Meehan, the Tony Award-winning book writer of Annie, said, “Annie is performed somewhere in the world virtually every moment of every day—from elementary-school auditoriums to regional theaters and major international stages. But Broadway will always be home. Annie is, at its core, a New York story: spirited, tough, funny and full of possibility. This isn't a revival; it's a homecoming.”

The family of Charles Strouse, the Tony Award-winning composer of Annie and creator of its beloved musical score, said, “We take enormous pride in the place Annie's music has earned in the hearts of generations. These songs have become so familiar that it is easy to forget how much power they still hold—and how much joy they still inspire. We cannot wait to hear this extraordinary score ringing out on Broadway once again.”

Annie, featuring music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan, premiered at the Goodspeed Opera House in 1976 before a pre-Broadway engagement at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The musical opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre) on April 21, 1977. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards at the 1977 Tony Awards, Annie won seven, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Dorothy Loudon), Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, and Best Costume Design.

The musical was last seen on Broadway in a 35th anniversary production, which opened on Broadway in 2012. Thomas Meehan revised the musical, with James Lapine directing. The revival started previews at the Palace Theatre on October 3, 2012, and officially opened on November 8, 2012, and closed on January 5, 2014.

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