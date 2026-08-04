Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Potts, and More Will Lead SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater announced the complete cast and creative team for August Wilson's Seven Guitars, which will begin performances on Thursday, November 5 with an official opening night set for Monday, November 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65th Street).

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won his first-ever Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in the 1996 Broadway premiere of the same play, this powerful new revival of one of Wilson's most lyrical and intimate plays will star Chanté Adams as 'Ruby,' Jason Dirden as 'Canewell,' Russell Hornsby as 'Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton,' Kristolyn Lloyd as 'Vera,' Michael Potts as 'Red Carter,' Roslyn Ruff as 'Louise,' and John Douglas Thompson as 'Hedley,' with Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore, and Kevyn Morrow rounding out the cast as understudies.

The creative team for Seven Guitars includes Kenneth L. Roberson (Choreography), Michael Carnahan (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), Junior Mack (Original Music), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Zachry Bailey serves as the Stage Manager.

About Seven Guitars

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson's haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred.

Santiago-Hudson's celebrated history with Wilson's American Century Cycle, including the Tony Award-winning revival of Jitney and his most recent Tony nominated role as Bynum Walker in Joe Turner's Come and Gone, brings decades of insight to this electrifying work.

Cast Biographies

Chanté Adams (Ruby) most recently appeared in David. E. Kelly's Netflix limited series “A Man In Full,” directed by Regina King. She also starred as one of the leads of Amazon's hit series “A League Of Their Own,” opposite Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden. She recently wrapped on the Amazon pilot “Band” from Daniel and Ben Barnz, creators of the critically acclaimed series Generation.

Chanté also performed on Broadway in the highly acclaimed production of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew where she starred opposite Phylicia Rashad and was directed by Tony Award winner, Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Chanté was the lead in the Sony Christmas film A Journal For Jordan directed by Denzel Washington, starring opposite Michael B. Jordan. Previously, she was singled out for her outstanding performance in Universal's romantic drama The Photograph opposite Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield directed by Stella Meghie. In 2018, she starred in the feature film Bad Hair, written and directed by Justin Simien, which premiered at Sundance. She can also be seen starring opposite John David Washington and Anthony Ramos in Monsters and Men, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film competed in dramatic competition at Sundance and screened as a Special Presentation at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

In 2017, Adams was the recipient of the Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance at Sundance Film Festival for her powerful portrayal of 80's hip-hop pioneer Roxanne Shante in Michael Larnell's biopic Roxanne Roxanne, produced by Forest Whitaker's Significant Productions and Pharrell Williams' IamOTHER Entertainment which premiered in theatres and on Netflix. On stage, Chante starred in Ruben Santiago-Hudson's adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at Two Rivers Theatre in October 2016. Vanity Fair named her as one of the 9 “Rising Stars to Watch” in their September 2018 issue. Adams has also received the Ford Vanguard Award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Jason Dirden (Canewell). To date, Dirden has appeared on Broadway in two Tony Award winning productions, A Raisin in the Sun, and Fences opposite Academy Award winners, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. His many performances off-broadway and around the country have been noticed critically resulting in multiple Audelco, La Drama Critics Circle, and NAACP theatre award nominations. One of note was his lead role in the west coast revival of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom directed by Phylicia Rashad, earning an Ovation Award.

In addition to his illustrious theatre career, Dirden is making his mark in television and film. Dirden starred as Pastor Basie Skanks in OWN's hit original drama series “Greenleaf.” He also created the character of Gerald Aims in BET's original drama, “American Soul,” the story of Don Cornelius and Soul Train. Other works include Lifetime's Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, “Elementary,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Bosch: Legacy,” “Raising Kanan,” and “POWER: Origins” to name a few.

Russell Hornsby (Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton). Film credits included the upcoming Netflix Film Tis'So Sweet. The Oscar-nominated Fences, The Hate U Give, Creed II, and the Searchlight film The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, Television credits included the Hulu limited series “Mike” (as Don King), Netflix's “Seven Seconds,” Showtime's “The Affair,” HBO's “In Treatment,” NBC's “Grimm” and “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” and a recurring arc on “Lost in Space.” He completed a four-season run on Starz's “BMF,” where he also directed several episodes. New York credits included Lyons in August Wilson's Fences on Broadway; Off-Broadway: Kenyatta in Sunset Baby, Youngblood in Jitney, King in King Hedley II, and George in Intimate Apparel. He trained in the theatre program at Boston University and studied at the British Academy of Dramatic Arts at Oxford. For my boyz Walker and Ronen!

Kristolyn Lloyd (Vera). (she/her) Grammy and Emmy Award Winning Actress. Broadway: Liberation, 1776, Dear Evan Hansen (OBC). Off Broadway: Liberation (Roundabout), Saturday Church (NYTW), Paradise Blue, Confederates (The Signature Theatre), Hamlet, Sally and Tom (The Public Theatre), Invisible Thread and Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage Theatre), Heathers: The Musical (New World Stages). TV includes: “Random Acts of Flyness” (HBO), “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary,” “Kevin Can Wait” (CBS), “ER,” “Chicago Med” (NBC), “Lie to Me” (FOX). Film: Mr. Crockett (Hulu). @kristolynlloyd

Michael Potts (Red Carter). Broadway: The Piano Lesson, The Iceman Cometh, Jitney, 1984, The Prom, The Book of Mormon, Grey Gardens, Lennon. Off Broadway: King Lear, Richard III (The Public), Cabin in the Sky (Encores!), Aubergine (Playwrights Horizons), Mother Courage, Age of Iron, Richard III (CSC), The American Play (The Public). TV: “Nemesis,” “True Detective,” “Best Medicine,” “The First Lady,” “East New York,” “Show Me a Hero,” “Gotham,” “Nurse Jackie” and “The Wire.” Film: Highest 2 Lowest, The Piano Lesson, Rustin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Conspiracy Theory, Diggers. Awards and Honors: Outer Critics Circle Nomination for The Piano Lesson, Obie Award for Best Performance in The American Play, Richard Seff Award for The Iceman Cometh, Falstaff Award for Best Supporting Performance in Richard III (CSC). Denzel Washinton Endowed Chair, Fordham University. MFA: Yale.

Roslyn Ruff (Louise) is an award-winning actress known for her work in classical, contemporary, and experimental theatre. Most recently she appeared Off-Broadway in KYOTO at Lincoln Center Theater and Coriolanus at TFANA.

On Broadway, Ms. Ruff has appeared as Mrs. Antrobus in Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Her other Broadway credits include All The Way with Bryan Cranston, and Romeo and Juliet starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad.

Under the direction of Ruben Santiago-Hudson at Signature Theatre, she earned Lucille Lortel and AUDELCO awards for The Piano Lesson and an OBIE Award for Seven Guitars. Her stage career includes the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview, the American premiere of Athol Fugard's Coming Home, and Ivo van Hove's Scenes from a Marriage. She has also appeared in works by Suzan-Lori Parks, Danai Gurira, Zora Howard and played regional stages across the US and abroad.

On screen, Ms. Ruff is known for her recurring roles as Delia Greene on “Godfather of Harlem” and DA Kimberly Crawford on “Blue Bloods.” Additional television credits include “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Madam Secretary,” “Divorce and Evil.” Her film work includes Marriage Story, The Help, Salt, and Rachel Getting Married.

Ms. Ruff is the recipient of the 2022 Joe A. Callaway Award given by The Actors Equity Foundation. And she was recently honored with induction into the Plaza of the Stars in her hometown of Buffalo, NY alongside side Stephen McKinley Henderson, Michael Bennett and Katherine Cornell.

John Douglas Thompson (Hedley). Broadway: King Lear, Becker in August Wilson's Jitney (Tony nomination), Carousel, A Time To Kill, Cyrano de Bergerac, Julius Caesar. International: Othello, Henry IV, Royal Shakespeare Company; The Merchant of Venice, Royal Lyceum Theater. Off-Broadway: Endgame at Irish Rep (Obie Award); The Merchant of Venice at Theater For A New Audience; Hamlet (Obie and AUDELCO Awards), Julius Caesar, King Lear at Public Theater; The Iceman Cometh at BAM (Obie and Drama Desk Awards); Tamburlaine (Obie, Drama Desk and AUDELCO Awards), Macbeth (title role), Othello (Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Joe A. Callaway Award), A Doll's House, The Father, Oroonoko at TFANA; Satchmo At The Waldorf (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, NAACP Awards) at the Westside Theater; The Forest at Classic Stage Company; The Emperor Jones at Irish Rep (Joe A. Callaway Award and Lucille Lortel, Drama League and Drama Desk nominations); Hedda Gabler at New York Theatre Workshop. Regional: Inherit The Wind at Pasadena Playhouse; The Tempest at Commonwealth Shakespeare (Elliot Norton Award); Man In The Ring at Huntington Theater (Elliot Norton Award); Joe Turner's Come and Gone at Mark Taper Forum (Ovation Award); Hamlet (title role) at ACT; Antony and Cleopatra at Hartford Stage; Red Velvet, Othello, Richard III, King Lear, and Mother Courage at Shakespeare & Co; Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train at the Wilma Theater (Barrymore Award); and productions at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Trinity Repertory Company, American Repertory Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, and Yale Repertory Theatre. Television and Film: Highest 2 Lowest, “The Gilded Age,” “Mare of Easttown,” Till, “For Life,” The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Wolves, “Bull,” “Person of Interest,” “Madam Secretary,” “Law & Order,” “Conviction,” The 355, Let Them All Talk, The Bourne Legacy, Glass Chin, Michael Clayton, Malcolm X. Additional Awards: John is a Fox Fellow recipient, and has received the Samuel H. Scripps Award, the Robert Brustein Award for sustained excellence in American theater, the William Shakespeare Award For Classical Theatre, the Eugene O'Neill Medallion Award, the Matador Award, and the AAFCA Award for Distinguished Achievement.

Taylor Elise Jackson (Understudy) is thrilled to make her Lincoln Center Theater debut in Seven Guitars. Originally from Alabama and now a proud first-generation New Yorker, Taylor is a 2025 graduate of Pace University. She previously appeared in the folk musical Cross That River at 59E59 Theaters and is a national and regional titleholder in the August Wilson Monologue Competition. She thanks her family, community, and her managers at Roger Paul Inc., Jessica Eden and Roger Paul, for their unwavering support. Follow her journey on Instagram: @misstaylorjackson.

Warner Miller (Understudy) is a Brooklyn-born, Jersey-raised actor and writer making his Lincoln Center Theater debut. Broadway: The Piano Lesson; the Tony Award–winning revival of A Soldier's Play. Off-Broadway: By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Signature Theatre Company); Hamlet (Shakespeare in the Park/Public Theater). Regional: Purlie Victorious (Studio Theatre); SOUL: The Stax Musical (world premiere, Baltimore Center Stage); Pullman Porter Blues (Arena Stage); The Convert (world premiere, McCarter Theatre Center, Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group); The Brothers Size (Seattle Rep); Antony and Cleopatra (McCarter Theatre Center); A Raisin in the Sun (Hartford Stage); Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Syracuse Stage); Fences (Huntington Theatre Company). Film/TV: American Gangster, “Manifest,” “Luke Cage,” “Harlem,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Law & Order,” “Chicago P.D.,” “CSI: NY.”

Simone Moore (Understudy) is a Jamaican-born, Brooklyn-raised actor working across stage and screen. Theater credits include Gunshot Medley, Hamlet, Macbeth, Beauty (La Jolla Playhouse), In the Footprint (The Civilians), recognized by The New York Times, and A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Two Gentlemen of Verona, both praised by the Los Angeles Times. Her original solo play, The Divorce Comedy: A Spiritual Study, premiered at REDCAT. Television credits include “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Swagger,” “Random Acts of Flyness,” “Boston Legal,” “Cold Case,” and “Without a Trace.” Film credits include ARC, The Prospects, Dreams Are Colder Than Death, and Belly 2. A graduate of UC San Diego's MFA Theatre Program and the Sorbonne Nouvelle in Paris, Simone is thrilled to join the company of The Seven Guitars in her Lincoln Center Theater debut. For Dad.

Kevyn Morrow (Understudy). Broadway: Joe Turners Come and Gone is the most recent of 12. West End: Ragtime (Olivier Best Actor Nominee). Tour/ Regional: Hadestown (Hades-Elliot Norton Best Actor Winner), Lion in Winter, Radio Golf, Driving Miss Daisy, This World of Tomorrow. Film: The Accompanist, A Complete Unknown, The Christmas Letter, Stayin' Alive. TV: Recurring – “L&O,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “East New York,” “The Path,” “911,” “Elementary.” Guest – “Blue Bloods,” “Instinct,” “SVU,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife,” “Colin in B&W,” “When They See Us.”

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