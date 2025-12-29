Peyton List to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as Heather Chandler

Peyton List, who stars in the hit Paramount+ TV series “School Spirits,” will join the cast of Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler. List will join the production on Monday, January 26, 2026. Heathers is playing at New World Stages. The production recently extended its run for the second time and is playing through May 24, 2026.



“I’m drawn to characters who are powerful, complicated, and a little dangerous,” said List. “Heather Chandler is an icon for a reason—she’s larger than life, hilarious, terrifying, and deeply symbolic. Stepping into this role is thrilling, and I can’t wait to enter my bad girl era. It’ll be so very.”

About Peyton List

Peyton List stars as Maddie Nears in Paramount+’s critically acclaimed series “School Spirits.” The series returns for its third season in January 2026, with List serving as the lead and as Executive Producer. She is also widely recognized for her portrayal of Tory Nichols in Netflix’s global hit series “Cobra Kai,” set within the world of The Karate Kid franchise. The show concluded with its sixth season as one of Netflix’s most successful series. Previously, List charmed audiences with her breakout role as Emma Ross on Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” before reprising the character in the spinoff series “Bunk’d,” where she continued to charm audiences as a fashionable and spirited teenager navigating life at summer camp. Her television credits also include Hulu’s supernatural thriller “Light as a Feather,” the dystopian feature “The Thinning,” and CBS’s “Happy Together.” List’s film credits include the Netflix romantic drama Girl Haunts Boy, the supernatural thriller The Inheritance opposite Bob Gunton, and the sci-fi drama Anthem of a Teenage Prophet. Additional credits include the horror-comedy The Swap and the musical remake Valley Girl, where she brought modern energy to the beloved 1980s classic.