2026 Tony Awards: Complete Guide
by Michael Major - June 22, 2026
Celebrate this year's Tony Award-winning Broadway shows by shopping in the BroadwayWorld Store! We have merchandise from several of this year's winners, including Liberation, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Oedipus, and more....
by A.A. Cristi - June 9, 2026
The company of Titanique celebrated the 2026 Tony Awards with a gathering at The Green Fig at The Yotel. See photos from the evening featuring Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons, Melissa Barrera, Deborah Cox, and more. Check out photos from the festivities at The Green Fig at The Yotel....
by Chloe Rabinowitz - June 9, 2026
Look at how Broadway’s biggest stars celebrated both on and off the stage at last night’s 79th Annual Tony Awards, from the Baccarat x Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Speakeasy at the ceremony’s telecast....
by Chloe Rabinowitz - June 9, 2026
Sunday marked the 14th Tony Awards After Party at The Carlyle, hosted by John Gore and Rick Miramontez. The late-night affair has been where Broadway parties until dawn since 2009. See photos from the event!...
by Nicole Rosky - June 9, 2026
Tim Jackson has a had a lot to celebrate this theatre season! Months after making their Broadway debut with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) they earned their first Tony nomination (one of eight for the new musical) and headed to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday to celebrate....
by A.A. Cristi - June 8, 2026
Cats: The Jellicle Ball celebrated its three Tony Award wins with a special CATSQUERADE watch party and after-party at Masquerade. Guests included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Raúl Esparza, Chris Colfer, Law Roach, and the show's Tony-winning creative team. Check out photos of the eve...
by A.A. Cristi - June 9, 2026
The category is: Tony Awards Eleganza. Broadway legends, rising stars, Hollywood favorites, and fashion icons all came ready to walk at this year's ceremony. Rachel Zegler, Cole Escola, Queen Latifah, Darren Criss, Jordan Roth, Bernadette Peters, and dozens more brought glamour, confidence, and unde...
by Chloe Rabinowitz - June 8, 2026
Ragtime celebrated their Tony Award wins for Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. See photos!...
by Michael Gioia - June 8, 2026
BroadwayWorld takes you inside a handful of the afterparties during Broadway’s biggest night....
by Chloe Rabinowitz - June 8, 2026
At the 79th Tony Awards, Schmigadoon! took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Musical! See photos from Schmigadoon!'s Tony's after party, where the company and many more celebrated the show's wins!...
by Nicole Rosky - June 14, 2026
Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!nk, aired live last night from Radio City Music Hall, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2025/26 awards season....
by Stephi Wild - June 8, 2026
The 79th Annual Tony Awards recently took place at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, and broadcast live. Check out our roundup of speeches from the evening in the videos here!...
by Talking Tonys - June 8, 2026
Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Schmigadoon! took home a Tony Award for Best Musical. After the team left the stage at Radio City Music Hall, lead producer Lorne Michaels checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction! Watch in this video....
by Talking Tonys - June 8, 2026
Joshua Henry took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction! Watch in this video....
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Caissie Levy took home a Tony Award Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Ali Louis Bourzgui took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Lost Boys. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge....
by Josh Sharpe - June 7, 2026
For his performance as Roald Dahl in Giant, John Lithgow has broken records with his third Tony Award, making him the oldest man to ever receive an award in an acting category....
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
At the Tony Awards, Qween Jean took home the award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for CATS: The Jellicle Ball. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Alden Ehrenreich took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Becky Shaw. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Jack Knowles took home a Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Chloe Lamford took home a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!...
by Michael Gioia - June 7, 2026
Though the producers of ‘Liberation’ couldn’t reveal too much, they said that the play will certainly live on in upcoming iterations....
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Producers Daryl Roth, Eva Price and Rachel Sussman took home the Tony Award for Best Play for Liberation. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
At the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Kai Harada took home a Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Bess Wohl took home a Tony Award for Best Play for Liberation. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Mikaal Sulaiman took home a Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!...
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
At the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Jeff Mahshie took home a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play for Fallen Angels. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge....
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Cinco Paul won two Tonys for Schmigadoon on Broadway - Best Book and Best Score. Hear his emotional reaction straight from Radio City Music Hall!...
Video: Zhailon Levingston & Bill Rauch on Their Tony Win- 'People Coming Together is the Only Path Forward'
by Talking Tonys - June 7, 2026
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch took home the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for CATS: The Jellicle Ball. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge....
by Michael Gioia - June 7, 2026
The stars truly aligned this season for Shoshana Bean, who won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her performance in The Lost Boys. ...