Tony-Nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch Joins THE KING'S CRITIQUE Off-Broadway

Tony- nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch has joined the cast of The King's Critique, the completely original new musical comedy opening in New York City this fall.

Sky Lakota-Lynch originated the starring role of 'Johnny Cade' in the Broadway adaptation of S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders, directed by Danya Taymor. For his performance, Sky was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, as well as a Grammy Award.

Sky made his Broadway debut as 'Jared Kleinman' in Dear Evan Hansen. On television, Sky can be seen in recurring roles on Marvel's “Iron Fist” and Netflix's critically acclaimed animated series “Spirit Rangers.”

Led by Art Lab Productions (producer Meg Fofonoff) and Jordan Fisher Theatrics (producer Jordan Fisher), with executive producer Lisa Dozier Shacket, the limited engagement begins performances Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd Street).

With music & lyrics by Nat Zegree (From Mozart to Pop Chart) and book & lyrics by Eric Holmes (“The Good Fight,” Fly More Than You Fall), The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical). Zegree and Holmes are longtime collaborators who both attended Indiana University. Their most recent musical, Fly More Than You Fall, played London's Southwark Playhouse in 2024.

Lakota-Lynch joins The King's Critique's company alongside the previously announced Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six, Elephant Shoes), Justin Collette (Beetlejuice, School of Rock – The Musical), Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd, Billy Elliot the Musical, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Matthew Patrick Quinn (Hadestown), Gabi Carrubba (Just In Time, Dear Evan Hansen), Gilbert L. Bailey II (The Book of Mormon), Bridget Beirne (That Time of the Year), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Christian Fary (The Office! A Musical Parody), Timothy Matthew Flores (Here Lies Love), Amy Jo Jackson (Titus Andronicus), Geena Quintos (Here Lies Love), and Justin Sudderth (Mamma Mia!). The company understudies are Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd) and Ryan Everett Wood (Beauty And The Beast).

The King's Critique is an original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.

King Benjamin decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with f*ckboy tenor Sebastian... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. And there's a f*ckboy tenor involved — so whatever chaos you're imagining, double it.

The creative team includes Nancy Renee Braun (choreographer), Paul Tate DePoo III (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), Lorenzo Pisoni (movement direction), Nat Zegree & Ian Chan (orchestrations), Nat Zegree (music direction), Adam Winer (associate director), Luke Anderson (production stage manager), LDK Productions/Michael Shannon (general management), and Aurora Productions (production management). Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.

The King's Critique is produced by Art Lab Productions (producer Meg Fofonoff) and Jordan Fisher Theatrics(producer Jordan Fisher), with Anthony Salamon, Ashton Clay, Courtney Peraza, and executive producer Lisa Dozier Shacket.

A 2025 concept album of five songs from The King's Critique is available on streaming platforms via Joy Machine Records.

Tickets are on sale now at KingsCritiqueMusical.com.

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