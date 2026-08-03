Video: Laura Benanti and Daughter Ella Demand Apology From September Davis

Laura Benanti and her daughter Ella took to Instagram to share a recent unpleasant encounter they shared with September Davis, in which Davis tried to get Ella thrown out of Sardi's!

After Ella—a devoted Grey Gardens fan—ran into Christine Ebersole at Sardi's, a jealous September Davis attempted to have her thrown out of the restaurant! Benanti and Ella conclude the message by demanding that Davis issue a public apology.

About September L. Davis

September L. Davis recently teased "big, big, big" news. In a recent interview with Marc Shaiman, Davis stated that she has something planned for this fall in New York City, not giving away too many details.

According to her website, September L. Davis has been seen on Broadway in ZigZag, A Garden for Eunice, and acclaimed revivals of The Miracle Worker, Butterflies Are Free, My Fair Lady, Can-Can, and Bells Are Ringing. She also holds the distinction of having the longest non-winning streak of Tony nominations in New York theater history.

Ana Gasteyer and Sara Chase also took to social media recently to share their encounters with Davis!

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