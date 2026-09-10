Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer

The Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning play Oh, Mary! will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2027. Starring and written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed for the stage and screen by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the film will star the following actors reprising their roles: Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, Olivier Award winner Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, and Emmy nominee Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher. The special is the filmed version of the July 28, 2026 performance that took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End.

Cole Escola in Oh, Mary! in the West End





Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute, one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).



Oh, Mary! opened Off Broadway in January 2024 before transferring to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fifteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. It premiered on the West End in December 2025 and will launch a North American tour this month.



The live capture of Oh, Mary! is executive produced by Cole Escola, Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point, Carlee Briglia and Mike Lavoie for Mike & Carlee Productions, and Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon for Alchemation.

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