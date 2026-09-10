& JULIET to Close on Broadway In January

& Juliet will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 3, 2027, concluding a run of more than four years at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

At the time of its closing, the Tony Award-nominated musical will have played 1,723 regular performances and 20 previews, placing it among the 50 longest-running Broadway musicals of all time.

The production opened on Broadway November 17, 2022 and has grossed more than $175 million. In 2024, it became the first new musical of its season to recoup its Broadway investment. More than 1.5 million audience members have attended the production during its run. Check out what the critics had to say.

"From the very beginning, & Juliet has been winning over audiences and critics alike, shattering every stereotype about jukebox musicals to deliver a smart, funny, heartfelt story – all while sparking true joy in everyone who sees it," producers Theresa Steele Page and Eva Price said. "We're incredibly proud of the run we've had on Broadway, and the story of inclusion, acceptance and second chances we've been able to share with more than 1.5 million people in our four years on Broadway."

Over the course of its Broadway engagement, & Juliet has featured 43 Broadway debuts, with performers including Charli D'Amelio, Laurie Hernandez, Chrissy Metz, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl Porter and Joey Fatone joining the company.

Before the production closes, Kenzie Ziegler, Aly Michalka, Spencer Sutherland and Anthony Gargiula are among the performers set to make their Broadway debuts in the musical.

The show has also expanded internationally, with productions having played 73 U.S. cities, 34 states and Washington, D.C., as well as nine countries across four continents.

The Broadway production has used 8,447 pounds of confetti during its run and amassed more than 726 million views across its social media channels. The Original Broadway Cast recording, released by Atlantic Records in October 2022, has spent 130 weeks on the Billboard Cast Albums chart.

The production has additionally raised more than $1.25 million for charitable organizations including Broadway Cares, The Trevor Project, Folx Health and Girl Be Heard.

About & Juliet

Featuring a book by David West Read and songs by Max Martin and his collaborators, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by asking what might happen if Juliet chose not to die after Romeo and instead embarked on a new life of her own.

The score features pop songs including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way" and "Confident." The musical received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Luke Sheppard directs the production, with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current company is led by Gianna Harris as Juliet, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC's Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Chrissy Metz as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Makai Hernandez as François.

The company also includes Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan.

Creative Team

The creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin & Friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup design) and Dominic Fallacaro (music director, additional orchestrations and arrangements).

U.S. casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner and Jillian Cimini, CSA. Eva Price serves as executive producer.

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