Christopher Fitzgerald Will Lead THE GOOD THIEF at Irish Repertory Theatre; 2026 Fall Season Announced

Irish Repertory Theatre revealed four productions for its 2026 Fall Season. Irish Rep’s 2026 Fall Season will kick off September 25 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with Eugene O'Neill’s The Hairy Ape directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Ulster American), opening October 4 for a run through November 15.

The 2026 Fall Season will continue with The Good Thief by Conor McPherson (The Weir), which begins previews November 7 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Presented in Association with Two River Theater, The Good Thief will star Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Fallen Angels) and feature direction by Justin Waldman (As You Like It). Opening night is set for November 12 for a run through December 13.

Additionally, Dot Dot Productions (Nina Korelitz Matza and Jean Hanff Korelitz), in association with The American Irish Historical Society, will present the return of Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of The Dead, 1904—an immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story “The Dead,” adapted by Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon (Joy in Service on Rue Tagore) and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz (The Plot, The Latecomer, HBO's “The Undoing”). Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly (Ulster American), previews begin November 21, at The American Irish Historical Society (991 Fifth Avenue), with opening night set for November 24, for a limited run through January 3, 2027.

The 2026 Fall Season will also include a holiday production to be announced for the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

THE HAIRY APE

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

By Eugene O’Neill

Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly

Previews Begin September 25

Opening Night set for October 4

Limited Run through November 15

In 1922, Eugene O'Neill set the theatrical world on fire with his provocative and expressionist play, The Hairy Ape. This journey of a dark-souled, brutish ship laborer known as Yank is a riveting story of a common man's search for belonging in a world controlled by the rich and powerful.

As head coal stoker on an ocean liner, Yank is in his element: he rules his dark world—he powers the ship—he belongs. But when the beautiful, spoiled daughter of the ship's owner visits the engine room for a thrill, she is at once repulsed and terrified by Yank and what she sees there. Half in love with the unattainable and half blinded by rage, the bewildered Yank blunders violently through Manhattan, seeking both revenge and a place in a society which continually refuses him.

A landmark of American theater, The Hairy Ape remains a vibrant, eloquent, and deeply relevant work about finding yourself in a world of relentless constraints. Now, on the 20th Anniversary of Irish Repertory Theatre's acclaimed 2006 production, O'Neill's existentialist masterpiece returns to the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage under the direction of Ciarán O'Reilly.

Originally produced by The Provincetown Players in 1922, The Hairy Ape is widely regarded as one of Eugene O'Neill's greatest achievements and a milestone of expressionist theater.

Irish Repertory Theatre first produced The Hairy Ape in 2006 under the direction of Ciarán O'Reilly. Two decades later, O’Neill’s powerful play is coming back to the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. The cast of The Hairy Ape will be announced at a later date.

The Hairy Ape will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (Ulster American), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Ulster American), sound design by Florian Staab (Ulster American), original music by Ryan Rumery (Ulster American), properties by Deirdre Brennan (Ulster American). Pamela Brusoski (The Honey Trap) is the Production Stage Manager, and Gabriella Walko (Twelfth Night) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for The Hairy Ape is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no public performance on Sunday October 4.

Tickets to The Hairy Ape begin at $55 will go on sale for Irish Rep members on Tuesday August 4. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday August 11 and will be available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.

THE GOOD THIEF

Presented in Association with Two River Theater

In the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre

By Conor McPherson

Directed by Justin Waldman

Starring Christopher Fitzgerald

Previews Begin November 7

Opening Night Set for November 12

Limited Run through December 13

It all began with an incident… The Good Thief is a one-man play in the form of a confession: After a seemingly straightforward job spirals into betrayal and violence, a small-time Irish gangster is forced to face the consequences. In telling his sordid and riveting tales, he finally has the chance to reflect on his past and long for a future beyond brutality.

Originally premiered in Dublin in 1994, The Good Thief was written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer, Girl from the North Country), one of Ireland's most distinctive theatrical voices. Starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, this seldom-seen play is now presented by Irish Repertory Theatre in association with Two River Theater.

The Good Thief will feature set design by Wilson Chin (Chinese Republicans), costume design by Jess Goldstein (Ghosts), lighting design by Jen Leno (Not Nobody), and sound design by Drew Levy (The Weir). Shanna Allison (The Weir) is the Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for The Good Thief is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances Wednesday November 25 and Thursday November 26.

Tickets to The Good Thief begin at $55 will go on sale for Irish Rep members Thursday September 24. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday October 1 and will be available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.

THE DEAD, 1904

Dot Dot Productions

In Association with The American Irish Historical Society

Presents the Irish Repertory Theatre’s production

At The American Irish Historical Society

Based on the novella by James Joyce

Adapted by Paul Muldoon & Jean Hanff Korelitz

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly

Previews Begin November 21

Opening Night Set for November 24

Limited Run through January 3

You are cordially invited to step into the heart of Edwardian Ireland for an evening at the Morkans’ annual holiday party. Right on Fifth Avenue, inside a Gilded Age mansion, you’ll join the characters of James Joyce’s beloved story, The Dead, 1904, in a richly immersive and unique theatrical experience.

Set in Dublin, The Dead, 1904 tells the story of a Christmastime gathering hosted by sisters Kate and Julia Morkan. Over an authentic 20th century feast, you’ll meet their friends—a celebrated tenor, a wayward alcoholic, and married couple Gabriel and Gretta Conroy—as they laugh, bicker, and ponder the nature of life and death.

Originally produced by Irish Repertory Theatre in 2016 and revived in 2017, 2018, and 2024, The Dead, 1904 is one of New York City's most sought-after holiday theatrical events. Whether you’re an old friend of the Morkans’ or a first-time guest, we would love to welcome you to a night of James Joyce inspired theater, music, and festivities.

The Dead, 1904 is staged in the c. 1900 townhouse of The American Irish Historical Society (991 Fifth Avenue, New York) on the Upper East Side for an audience of just 54 per night. The production travels over three floors of the building, which has been restored to period decoration. Rooms used include the lobby, parlor, dining room and upstairs library.

A holiday meal, inspired by descriptions of the feast in Joyce’s story, has been created by Great Performances, one of the city’s most celebrated caterers, to be served to cast and audience alike in the townhouse’s elegant dining room. Wine, stout, and spirits will be served with the meal.

The menu for The Dead, 1904, prepared on-site daily for each show by Great Performances, features: Roast Turkey Breast Stuffed with Sprigs of Parsley & Herbs; Beef Tenderloin with Fig & Cocoa Glaze; Mashed “Floury” Potatoes; Cranberry & Pineapple Relish; Dried Figs; Artisanal Raisins served on the vine & Smoked Almonds; and Bread & Butter Pudding with Vanilla Custard.

The full cast & creative team for The Dead, 1904 will be announced at a later date. The performance schedule for The Dead, 1904 will be as follows: Tuesdays through Fridays at 7PM, and Saturdays & Sundays at 5PM & 8:30PM. Exceptions: there will be no 5PM performance on Saturday November 21, and no performances Thursday November 26, Thursday December 24, Friday December 25, and Thursday December 31. There will be additional performances on Monday December 21 and Monday December 28 at 7PM.

​​​Tickets to The Dead, 1904 include dinner and drinks. Four VIP premium tickets will be available at each performance, allowing audience members to be served dinner at the main table with the cast as they play the dinner scene-–a once in a lifetime experience for lovers of immersive theatre and James Joyce. Tickets will go on sale to Irish Rep members Tuesday September 8. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday September 22 and will be available at IrishRep.org. The Dead, 1904 is also available for group bookings. Holiday programming returns to the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage this winter. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

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