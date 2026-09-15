Video: Ariana Madix Reveals the Connection Between DANCING WITH THE STARS & JUST IN TIME

Ariana Madix is back on Broadway, this time with a special twist. While her debut in Chicago on Broadway was in a traditional proscenium stage, playing 'Connie Francis' in Just in Time will have the audience all around her.

In a new video interview with BroadwayWorld, the Emmy-nominated Love Island host reveals that the Circle in the Square's unique setup actually takes her back to her Dancing With the Stars days.

"The setup actually reminds me a little bit of the Dancing With the Stars setup," she tells BroadwayWorld's Michael Major. "The dance floor would be where the cabaret tables are, so in feeling that and feeling the energy from the audience, being in that space, I think that will actually be really helpful."

The Vanderpump Rules alum competed on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, coming in third place with pro Pasha Pashkov.

She continues to share that having the audience so close to her may improve the experience.

"In order to make it feel a little bit less scary ... I’ve started telling myself that they’re all on my team and we’re all in this together, which is actually not too far off from the truth because when I have sat in the audience, everyone in the audience is also in the show. You’re very visible. So it almost feels like we’re all there together. And I think connecting with the audience personally for me might be very helpful, even in my performance as Connie and some of these moments."

Madix plays a limited engagement through November 22 in the record-breaking, smash hit musical Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

Jeremy Jordan stars as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link