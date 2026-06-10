Lauren Ambrose and Tom Riley to Star in THE UNBELIEVERS Off-Broadway
The Unbelievers will begin performances Tuesday, October 13 at NY City Center Stage I.
The initial cast has been revealed for the American premiere of Manhattan Theatre Club's The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne, directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams.
Lauren Ambrose (Broadway: My Fair Lady, Exit the King; Television: “Six Feet Under”) and Tom Riley (Broadway: Arcadia; Television: Apple TV’s “Down Cemetery Road”) will lead the cast for the production, which will begin performances Tuesday, October 13 at NY City Center Stage (i). Both Ambrose and Riley will make their MTC debuts with The Unbelievers.
Nick Payne returns to MTC where his previous credits include the American premieres of Constellations starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson in 2015 and Incognito with Geneva Carr, Charlie Cox, Heather Lind, and Morgan Spector in 2016. Adams, the director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning plays English by Sanaz Toosi and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, makes his MTC debut.
Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam (Ambrose) and David’s (Riley) teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.
From the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated writer Nick Payne (Constellations, Incognito) and the Tony-nominated director Knud Adams (English, Primary Trust), comes this poignant and disarmingly funny new play about the power of hope.
Additional casting and creative team for The Unbelievers will be announced soon. MTC will also announce additional productions and casting for the 2026-27 season in coming weeks.
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