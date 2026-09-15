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Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Performs 'Bruca Manigua' And 'Candela' On GMA

The Tony Award winning musical continues its run at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, with a North American tour launching this fall.

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The cast of Buena Vista Social Club brought a special preview to Good Morning America, performing the numbers "Bruca Manigua" and "Candela" live.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da'Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan de Marcos), José “Candelita” Iglesias (The Narrator), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

In the hit Broadway production, audiences are invited to step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Get Buena Vista Social Club Tickets From $59

More on this show: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Eyes 2027 West End Run · 6/2/2026



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