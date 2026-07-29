Robert Pattinson Will Executive Produce THE HOLES by Max Wolf Friedlich Off-Broadway

The Holes, a new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, will premiere off-Broadway this fall. Robert Pattinson will serve as Executive Producer for the play alongside Brighton McCloskey through their company Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the team’s first foray into theater. Performances will run from September 8 through October 18, 2026 at The Wild Project.

Directed by Michael Herwitz, The Holes features dramaturgy by Hannah Getts and stars Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, and Tina Benko.

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Grigo, lighting designer Evan C. Anderson, sound designer Brandon Bulls, Costume Designer Lily Cucinelli, creative director Stefan Kohli, marketing strategist Ian Tarbert, publicist Ava Tunnicliffe, head of socials Vincent Perella, graphic designer Julian Alicea, general manager Mix and Match Productions, and production counsel Jenny Waxman.

Set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, The Holes sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.

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