Video: HAMILTON Cast Records '2026: Time for the Midterms' Voting Anthem





Members of the Broadway company of Hamilton headed into the studio to record '2026: Time for the Midterms,' released in support of National Voter Registration Day. The video shows updated lyrics for "Aaron Burr, Sir," "You'll Be Back," and "Room Where It Happens" to encourage people to register to vote.

The new song was produced in partnership with When We All Vote, the voter registration organization, with the video encouraging viewers to register ahead of the midterms at WhenWeAllVote.org.

Cast members in the video include Jarrod Spector, Cyndal Gilmore, Alex Nicholson, Lauren Celentano, Chibueze Ihuoma, Ashley Merritt, Eddy Lee, and Bryson Bruce.

The message to vote comes ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. BroadwayWorld teamed up with The Lost Boys star Ali Louis Bourzgui to encourage people to Rock the Vote.

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