54 Below To Present The Broadway Princess Party, Norm Lewis & More On BroadwayWorld Events

Feinstein's/54 Below announced a new streaming series, 54 Below Premieres - airing exclusively on BroadwayWorld Events. These curated concerts will feature cinematic, four-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens. Each show will be designed and directed especially for streaming by an award-winning production team, with audio and video that reflect the high standards of presentation that have made evenings at Feinstein's/54 Below New York's most unique cabaret experiences.

These virtual performances, which will provide theater fans worldwide with artistic content from their favorite Broadway stars, will be performed and recorded on Feinstein's/54 Below's iconic stage, with no public audience and following strict COVID guidelines to maintain a safe environment for all the artists and staff.

54 Below Premieres will kick off with a special yuletide edition of a beloved show with Broadway Princess Holiday Party (starring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed with special guests Aisha Jackson and Adam J. Levy and musical director Benjamin Rauhala) on December 12, followed by Norm Lewis (with special guests Sierra Boggess and Pastor Bobby Lewis and musical director Joseph Joubert) on December 17, and Sondheim Unplugged (featuring Darius DeHaas, Natalie Douglas, Telly Leung, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Lucia Spina, hosted by creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, with music direction by Joe Goodrich) on December 26. All shows are at 8pm. Future shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are $25. Each premiere date will include a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, concerts will be made available on demand for two weeks and be accessible to fans across the world. To purchase tickets or for further information, visit BroadwayWorld Events.

Broadway Princess Holiday Party - Premieres Saturday, December 12 at 8pm Eastern Time & On Demand December 13 - 26

Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy and musical director extraordinaire, Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) and resident prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen).

Your every dream will come true as five knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call the show: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - gather your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids, and anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Tune in for the virtual concert event of the season, and see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube!

Norm Lewis - Thursday, December 17 at 8pm Eastern Time & On Demand December 18 - 31

Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online! Each December, Norm's festive sold-out shows help ring in the season and audiences travel from across the globe to join in the hottest party in town. This year, we bring Norm and his holiday cheer direct from Broadway's Living Room into your home.

Norm will be joined by his swingin' band: Musical Director Joseph Joubert on keyboards, George Farmer on Upright & Electric Bass and Perry Cavari on Drums & Percussion. He and the boys will perform material from the past shows, songs from The NORM LEWIS Christmas Album and some new songs he's excited to debut for you as he reflects on 2020. Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Executive Produced by The Katz Company, the show will feature special guests: the extraordinary Sierra Boggess and Norm's cousin, the renowned Pastor Bobby Lewis, as well as a few surprises. So, cozy up with your favorite libations and snacks and let Norm bring you real joy in a year when we all need to have our spirits lifted!

Sondheim Unplugged - Saturday, December 26 at 8pm Eastern Time and On Demand December 27 - Jan 9 Sondheim Unplugged - Saturday, December 26 at 8pm Eastern Time and On Demand December 27 - Jan 9

We're Still Here! Silenced since February, the Company of our award-winning series, Sondheim Unplugged is thrilled to be Back in Business, this time in the comfort of your own living room (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. God, That's Good!

Featuring Darius DeHaas, Natalie Douglas, Telly Leung, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Lucia Spina, Sondheim Unplugged is created and hosted byPhil Geoffrey Bond, with music direction by Joe Goodrich.

Visit BroadwayWorld Events to purchase tickets or for more information on the series.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You