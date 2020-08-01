No Strings Theatre Company Presents Streaming Performance of BOSOMS AND NEGLECT

No Strings Theatre Company was forced to cancel the final four performances of "Bosoms and Neglect" because of the COVID restrictions. The company made a recording of the play against the possibility that they would be able to get a license to stream the play over the Internet.

The good news is that the company has just obtained a streaming license for 4 performances of the play. Each performance date makes the play available for 24 hours.

The Four Performances are:

Friday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m.Saturday, August 1 at 7:00 p.m.Friday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m.

For example, if you buy 3 tickets for the Saturday, August 8 performance, you would be able to view it any time between 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8 and 6:59 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

In order to buy tickets for the performance, you need to go to the ShowTx4U website (Please note, this is not our normal ticketing site). The address is https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/38931

All tickets are $10.00 and there is only one option to select on the link, which is a Single Ticket. In order for the theatre and the playwright to be appropriately compensated, please select the number of people who will be viewing the play.

If you will be viewing the performance using a Season ticket, Volunteer Pro, or Donor Pro, please email nstcbbt@zianet.com with the performance you wish to stream, and we will make your reservation.

About the play

Scooper, a successful but emotionally insecure man edging reluctantly into his forties, discovers that his aged, blind mother, Henny, has been hiding the fact that she is suffering from cancer. With some difficulty he persuades her to undergo surgery, and then turns his attention to Deirdre, a beautiful but extremely neurotic girl whom he picks up in the waiting room of their shared psychiatrist. Their conversation, which is alternately funny, caustic, outlandish and filled with sharp observations of jet-set foibles, centers on their nervous anxiety about the impending vacation of their "shrink," a man without whose services neither can function. Their fears lead to an altercation in which Scooper injures Deirdre's foot and she stabs him in the spleen, with the result that both end up in the hospital with Scooper's mother-where, in a revealing monologue by the now recovering Henny, the play's sad-funny conclusions about life in our perilous times are made eloquently clear.

