ROB MADGE'S REGARDS TO BROADWAY Comes to London's Garrick Theatre Next Month

Award-winning actor and writer Rob Madge will bring their brand-new show ROB MADGE’S REGARDS TO BROADWAY to the Garrick Theatre in London on Sunday 26 May, for one night only!

“It’s two weeks before I’m due to make my Broadway debut. I’m midway through packing my suitcase, putting my passport in its cute little holder from Dunelm (maybe after New York I’ll be able to afford a John Lewis one) and I receive a phone call. “Hey Mr Producer!” I sing in the style of Andrea McArdle. I then see my agent is also on the line. I know what it is. They want Jinkx Monsoon to play me on matinees to get a few more bums on seats but I have told them, she can’t do a Brummie accent.

“Rob”, I hear, “We are going to have to postpone”. White noise. Like that sound effect when someone gets diagnosed with an illness on Coronation Street. My legs give way and I fall onto the bed (cos I’m dramatic like that). I look at the open suitcase, resigning myself to the fact I will never get my John Lewis passport holder. Four in a Bed’s on the telly.

In the space of one phone call, I’ve gone from potential Broadway star and Tony Award winner to unassuming armchair critic of Seaside Shores B&B.”

When Rob was 12 they used to put on shows in the living room. When Rob was 26 their show about putting on shows in the living room was meant to transfer to Broadway. When Rob was 27 this Broadway transfer got postponed. Join Rob as they return to their family home in the Midlands and experience the greatest humbling of their life. “They’ve come home at last” – Nicole Scherzinger, 2023.

ROB MADGE’S REGARDS TO BROADWAY is accompanied by Pippa Cleary. The show is produced by Lambert Jackson.

Rob is a theatre maker, writer, and actor.

Rob’s one-person show My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) had sell-out runs at the Turbine Theatre, Edinburgh Festival, Garrick Theatre and The Ambassadors in the West End. It won WhatsOnStage, Attitude and Stage Debut Awards and received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Other theatre credits include Tink in Peter Pan and Pat the Cow in Jack and The Beanstalk (London Palladium), Millennials (The Other Palace), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (World Premiere - UK Tour) and Les Miserables (UK Tour).