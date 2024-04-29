Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – April 29 to May 5, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Sheldon Harnick's birthday celebration and Kyle Dunnigan's new hour of musical comedy.

Tonight, Monday April 29th

7 pm – BACKSTAGE BABBLE CELEBRATES JOE ALLEN RESTAURANT at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of iconic flops and Broadway history

Backstage Babble, podcast hosted by the indomitable young Broadway historian Charles Kirsch, will be hosting an evening celebrating 14 iconic shows from Joe Allen Restaurant’s flop wall, featuring some of the original performers from the shows. (Read a Q&A with Charles Kirsch discussing tonight’s show here.)

The show will feature performers including Anita Gillette representing Kelly, Tony nominee Josie de Guzman representing Nick and Nora, Tony nominee Willy Falk representing Marilyn, Jim Walton representing Merrily We Roll Along, and many more. (See the full lineup here.)

Price: Tickets start at $51 including fees plus a $25 food & beverage minimum

7 pm – THE NEW YORK POPS 41ST BIRTHDAY GALA at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of 20th century pop icons

There are currently under 20 tickets left to this tribute to Music Honoree Clive Davis, the legendary record executive and five-time Grammy Award winner whose pioneering work has shaped the soundtrack of our lives, so if you’re free tonight and interested in seeing a star-studded lineup including guests like Art Garfunkel, Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, and Busta Rhymes (plus many more), act fast.

As a bonus, proceeds from the gala support the New York Pops orchestra and its PopsEd music education programs which expose kids in NYC public schools to music. (Learn more about NY Pops on their website.)

Price: Tickets start at $284 (including fees).

Tomorrow, Tuesday April 30th

7 pm + 9:30 pm – TO LIFE: A CELEBRATION OF SHELDON HARNICK’S LEGACY ON HIS 100TH at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: A star-studded tribute to legendary lyricist Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof)

Fiddler on the Roof. She Loves Me. Fiorello! All those shows, and many others, sprung from the brilliant mind of lyricist Sheldon Harnick (1924-2023), the proud recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award®, and Grammy Award for his contributions to the American Musical Theater. As a lyricist, his works include Fiorello!, Tenderloin, Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, The Apple Tree, and The Rothschilds. In commemoration of his 100th birthday, 54 Below will celebrate his life and legacy in an all-star concert that will feature a musical tapestry of his wit, wisdom, and words.

Each of these concerts has a different lineup with stars including Laura Benanti, Christine Pedi, and Liz Larsen. You can’t go wrong with either.

Price: Tickets for the 7 pm show start at $84, and the 9:30 pm starts at $51. At both there is a $25 food & beverage minimum

8:30 pm – CASHINO at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of ‘80s pop/rock with classic show tunes

Acclaimed multimedia LA and NYC cult musical hit CASHINO is back for a special monthly summer engagement starting on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:30 PM. Starring Susie Mosher – from Broadway’s Hairspray and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup” – and recording artist John Boswell as “Pepper Cole” and “Johnny Niagra,” each show starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. The evening includes medleys such as “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” Following the April 30 debut, CASHINO returns will all different shows on Tuesdays at 8:30 PM on May 28, June 25, and July 30.

Price: There is a $25-35 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum.

9:30 pm – Kyle Dunnigan at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of musical comedy and Kyle Dunnigan’s unique style of standup

Comedian Kyle Dunnigan will be premiering unreleased original comedy music for an upcoming special. Kyle is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer’s Guild Award winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up”. He stars as Johnny Carson and Walter Cronkite in the new Jerry Seinfeld movie, Unfrosted on Netflix and Eddie in Adam Carolla’s upcoming animated series, "Mr. Birchum". He also starred in several sketches on the hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and recurred on “Reno 911” as Craig a.k.a The Truckee River Killer.

Price: $30. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. This show is almost sold out, so if you’re interested, snag one of the few remaining tickets now!

Wednesday May 1

9:30 pm on Wednesdays through May 22nd – Tammy Faye Starlite in NICO UNDERGROUND at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of the Velvet Underground and the underground arts and music scene of the 60s and 70s

Nico: Underground finds Tammy Faye Starlite inhabiting the Warhol superstar and Velvet Underground centerpiece who was born Christa Päffgen in pre-war Cologne. (Read a Q&A with Starlite about the show.) Starlite spent the better part of five years developing the original script that draws from videos, interviews, biographies and rare recordings, as well as first person interviews with those who personally knew the Teutonic chanteuse. This seriocomic portrayal is a masterful characterization that includes performances of songs by Lou Reed, Jim Morrison, Jackson Browne, David Bowie, Rogers and Hart, Gordon Lightfoot and Bob Dylan, as well as Nico’s own compositions.

Price: $25 (exclusive of service fee) There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Thursday May 2nd

7 pm – THE KEEP GOING SONGS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

(Runs Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 26)

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of singer-songwriters and discovering up-and-coming performers

“After selling out last season’s Next@LCT3 concert series, Abigail and Shaun Bengson return to the Claire Tow Theater with the world premiere of THE KEEP GOING SONGS. Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.”

Price: $33

9:30 pm – Penny Arcade: THE ART OF BECOMING at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone interested in an experimental musical memoir featuring firsthand memories of New York’s late 60s art scene

“From downtown New York’s most articulate artistic survivor comes Penny Arcade’s revealing and often hilarious musical memoir, The Art of Becoming.” This episode, Superstar Interrupted, is “a journey through the glamour and disillusionment of a revolutionary era. From the 1967 Summer of Love in Provincetown, through New York City’s Underground, to the Balearic Islands with poet Robert Graves, Penny’s story travels from a teen runaway on the streets of New York into the heart of the 1960’s artistic zeitgeist. Witness the late 1960's New York art scene of Andy Warhol, Larry Rivers, John Vaccaro, Max's Kansas City, Jackie Curtis, Candy Darling; along with Hollywood's rogue power couple, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim; plus the stars of the future, Patti Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe and Iggy Pop in all their nascent glory.”

Price: Tickets start at $32.50 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Note: It looks like there is only a single ticket left available for May 2nd at the time of this writing, but if you miss your chance to see it this week, they’re doing it again on Thursday May 30th.

