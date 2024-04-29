Video: Amber Ardolino and John Juan Mercado Bare It All in Latest BROADWAY BARES Teaser!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, this year’s edition of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ annual striptease spectacular, will make its debut in June!

Over 150 of NYC’s most dazzling dancers will erupt into larger-than-life burlesque production numbers on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Pleasure seekers who Hit the Strip will be immersed in a Las Vegas-inspired world of luxury, largess and liberation. Amid an out-of-this-world wonderland of captivating characters and sensationally sexy striptease, there’s no better way to launch into NYC Pride Week.

Watch as Broadway stars Amber Ardolino and John Juan Mercado bare it all in the latest BROADWAY BARES: HIT THE STRIP teaser video!

Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The beloved community celebration serves more than just dynamic dance moves by providing meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.

The neon lights of Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip will glow for two performances: at 9:30 pm and midnight. Starry special guests will be announced at a later date.

How to purchase tickets

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Broadway Bares’ Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final “undressed” rehearsal the evening of the show.

Get tickets at broadwaycares.org/bares

Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran who recently concluded an 11-year run as dance captain at Broadway’s The Lion King, is taking the reins as director. He is joined by associate director Paula DeLuise. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director, choreographer and performer, serve as executive producers.

The choreographers lighting up the strip, in addition to Stancil, are John Alix, Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Karla Puno Garcia, Billy Griffin, Amber Jackson, Jonathan Lee, Leo Moctezuma, Rachelle Rak, Michael Lee Scott and Maleek Washington.

Last year’s standing-room-only edition took the audience on the rousing ride of their life at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park and raised $1.88 million, bringing Bares’ lifetime total to more than $26 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

