Video: Watch Highlights from THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

The production stars Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada and more.
Get a first look at footage here of the new musical The Great Gatsby, which opened on Broadway last Thursday, April 25!
The acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, starring Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan.
Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.
