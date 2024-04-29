Rialto Chatter: LIVE AID Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY Will Transfer to Toronto; Is Broadway Next?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical that recently concluded its production in London at the Old Vic, will head to Toronto next! According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, the musical, directed by Luke Shepard, will transfer to Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre next January for a limited run.

Bamigboye reports that the production may also have its sights set on Broadway after a potential regional theater run following Toronto. The musical may also head back to London in summer 2025.

The book, by John O'Farrell, is also said to be undergoing some tweaks.

About Just For One Day

Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Diana Ross,Ultravox and more, this is the story of Live Aid and the people united by it.

Political unrest, social revolution, boom and bust. In a decade of neon and noise, one moment made the world stand still and brought 1.5 billion people together – and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’.

