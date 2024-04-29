Rialto Chatter: LIVE AID Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY Will Transfer to Toronto; Is Broadway Next?

The musical recently concluded its production in London at the Old Vic.
Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical that recently concluded its production in London at the Old Vic, will head to Toronto next! According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, the musical, directed by Luke Shepard, will transfer to Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre next January for a limited run.
Bamigboye reports that the production may also have its sights set on Broadway after a potential regional theater run following Toronto. The musical may also head back to London in summer 2025.
The book, by John O'Farrell, is also said to be undergoing some tweaks.
Read more on Deadline.
Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Diana Ross,Ultravox and more, this is the story of Live Aid and the people united by it.
Political unrest, social revolution, boom and bust. In a decade of neon and noise, one moment made the world stand still and brought 1.5 billion people together – and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos