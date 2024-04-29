ILLINOISE, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Earn Nominations for 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nominations for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards were announced today by Tony Award winner and dance icon Bebe Neuwirth on ABC News’ “GMA3: What You Need to Know.” In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2023-2024 theater season.



The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 20 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.



This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Bernadette Peters with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Joel Grey will be presenting it.



Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.



The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.



Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2023-2024 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.



All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. The NYCDA Foundation is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) committed to broadening performing arts awareness while advocating education and high standards of excellence in dance.



This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.



Tickets for the Chita Rivera Awards are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com. Ticket prices are as follows: $125 for a balcony ticket to the Awards ceremony, $750 for an orchestra ticket to the Awards ceremony and admission to the pre-show red carpet cocktail party and VIP reception, and $7500 for 10 Orchestra tickets to the Awards ceremony, admission for 10 to the pre-show red carpet cocktail party & 1 table at the VIP reception.





2024 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS



BROADWAY



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Julia Cheng, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who’s Tommy (joint nomination)

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants



OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Antoine Boissereau, Water for Elephants

Ben Cook, Illinoise

Chloe Davis, Hell’s Kitchen

Gaby Diaz, Illinoise

Tilly Evans-Krueger, The Outsiders

Rachel Lockhart, Illinoise

Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz

Byron Tittle, Illinoise

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Avery Wilson, The Wiz



OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Heart of Rock and Roll

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants



FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A THEATRICAL RELEASE

Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White

Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo

Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson

Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami / Casey Nicholaw

Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert

Lift, Director: David Petersen

Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli

Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Play Broadway Games