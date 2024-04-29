Video: Rachel McAdams Talks MARY JANE Broadway Debut on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel McAdams joined Good Morning America on Monday to discuss her role in the play Mary Jane, which just opened on Broadway.

In the play, McAdams plays a nurse who is struggling to raise her son on her own but finds a community that supports her and her family amid her difficulties.

McAdams said "it has been 25 years since I've been on the stage, but this is my first time on Broadway," adding that it has been "amazing."

McAdams went on to discuss some of the personal connections to the role, pointing out that her "mom was a nurse, so I sort of got a small taste of what it is to be a health care worker and care deeply, and sort of be stuck in a system that maybe isn't always in support of the best care."

In the interview, she also talked about two of her film roles- The Notebook and Mean Girls- which have both had a bit of a resurgance. The Notebook: A New Musical is now playing on Broadway and the musical adaptation of Mean Girls was recently made into a film with Reneé Rap.

Watch the interview here!

Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog. Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).

Mary Jane is currently running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

