David Henry Hwang's YELLOW FACE Audible Drama to Be Released in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Audible adaptation of David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, announced last year, will premiere on May 2, 2024.

"It’s a... kind of unreliable memoir.” That’s how David Henry Hwang all-too-accurately labeled his bracing and hilarious 2007 play Yellow Face, which recounted a pivotal moment in his cultural awareness. The story, which mixes fact with fiction, starts in 1990, when Hwang—the first Asian American playwright to win a Tony—is among the highest profile artists to protest the casting of Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce in an Asian role in the musical Miss Saigon. But when Hwang begins work on a new play based on the controversy (or does he?), he inadvertently hires a white actor for a key Asian role. To protect his reputation as an Asian-American role model, Hwang invents a fake background for his star.

The resulting debacle spreads much further than he could foresee, and forces him to re-evaluate just how much of a champion for his culture he truly is. Hwang pulls no punches, naming names, and not letting himself off the hook.

The cast for the audible drama includes Jason Biggs, Daniel Dae Kim (CK), Ashley Park, Wendell Pierce, Benedict Wong, Noah Bean, Dick Cavett, Margaret Cho, Ronan Farrow, Fritz Friedman, Joel de la Fuente, Margaret Fung, Gish Jen, Francis Jue, and more.

Winner of an Obie and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face is as timely as ever, wrestling with issues of cultural appropriation, complicity, and artistic freedom. It’s brought to life in this audio-only revival by a stunning all-star cast (many playing themselves) led by Daniel Dae Kim.

In a previous statement, Daniel Dae Kim said: "I've been a fan of David Henry Hwang, Leigh Silverman and Audible's for a very long time, so teaming up all together is something I'm truly excited by, especially to work on Yellow Face. It has always been a special play, and now to be able to bring it new life in an audio format represents an opportunity that's both unique and innovative.

Play Broadway Games