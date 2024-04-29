Video: First Look at MUFASA: THE LION KING, Featuring Music From Lin-Manuel Miranda

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new film in Disney's The Lion King series is coming this December! "Mufasa: The Lion King" will feature new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also serves as producer alongside Mark Mancina. Additional music and performances are by Lebo M.

Check out the trailer below!

"Mufasa: The Lion King" comes to theaters on December 20.

Said Miranda, “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—theheir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

New and returning cast members, who will lend their voices to the film including:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride

Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

John Kani as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

