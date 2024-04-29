Video: First Look at MUFASA: THE LION KING, Featuring Music From Lin-Manuel Miranda

The film comes to theaters on December 20.
An all new film in Disney's The Lion King series is coming this December! "Mufasa: The Lion King" will feature new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also serves as producer alongside Mark Mancina. Additional music and performances are by Lebo M.
Check out the trailer below!
"Mufasa: The Lion King" comes to theaters on December 20.
Said Miranda, “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."
“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—theheir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
New and returning cast members, who will lend their voices to the film including:
Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.
Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.
