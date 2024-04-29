Center Theatre Group Will Reopen Mark Taper Forum With Deaf West AMERICAN IDIOT; Full Season Announced!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Theatre Group has announced its full slate of programming under Snehal Desai's artistic leadership with its 2024/25 Season called "One CTG. One LA." The company has also revealed that the Mark Taper Forum will reopen after 16 months of closure.

Highlights of the upcoming season include Green Day's “American Idiot,” directed by Desai, in his CTG debut, and produced in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre; the world premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s “Fake It Until You Make It,” directed by Michael John Garcés; and a new examination of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” from the mind of Robert O’Hara, the revolutionary director behind the box-office-breaking “Slave Play”—all appearing at the Mark Taper Forum.

Meanwhile, at the Ahmanson Theatre, the season includes “Parade,” which won the 2023 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical; “Life of Pi,” the critically acclaimed play, featuring dazzling design and innovative puppetry, and based on the international best-selling novel of the same name; and the previously announced “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” which makes its North American premiere before heading to Broadway. The seventh show of the 2024/25 Season will be a highly acclaimed Broadway musical at the Ahmanson Theatre to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to exhilarating programming across its venues, the 2024/25 season will also see the continuation of CTG’s Education and Community Partnerships programming, which reaches thousands of students and community members throughout Los Angeles every year. This work is important to the “One CTG. One LA.” vision, as it supports two of the organization’s primary core values—to nurture lifelong passion for theatre and to center Los Angeles.

“CTG’s 2024/2025 Season is one centered on resilience and gratitude and includes partnerships with some of the leading artists and companies in the American Theatre” said Artistic Director Snehal Desai. “This season is also unique in that we are welcoming Angelenos to join us for one collective Center Theatre Group season across our three theatres for both mainstage productions, as well as for community gatherings, special events, and legacy projects. It’s a season that actively seeks opportunities to invite new communities, artists, and audiences to our venues—and is a meaningful milestone for our journey ahead. This season at CTG, we are programming shows, and offering educational and community programs, that celebrate both our vibrant city, and our shared humanity because there is only one City of Angels. And there is only one Center Theatre Group.”

“We would not be announcing this incredible season if not for the generous support we have received from our community,” added Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman. “We are so grateful to our Board and the visionary partners in the philanthropic community who have stepped forward with additional support during this challenging moment for CTG and our field. Their tremendous belief in and continued commitment to us has helped put us on the path towards sustainability and, with it, we are proud to announce Snehal’s first season and the reopening of the Taper.”

Desai continued, “To kick-off my first season, I am excited to make my CTG directorial debut at the Taper with a new take on Green Day’s ‘American Idiot.’ This explosive musical will take on a whole new meaning when we join forces with our friends at Deaf West Theatre, for the fourth time in our history, to tell this punk rock and wholly American musical tale in both English and American Sign Language. Pair that with the timing of what is sure to be a memorable election year, and we have the makings of what I believe truly great theatre should be all about: timely, resonant, boundary-pushing, inclusive, and electrifying.”

“The Mark Taper Forum will continue to be the home for bold world premiere productions. I’m particularly excited that Larissa FastHorse and her comedy, ‘Fake It Until You Make It’ will make its world premiere, making her the first Native American playwright to be featured at the Taper,” said Desai. “The Taper will also be a place where both classic plays and revolutionary directors come to play. As such, I’m thrilled that our final show of the season will combine both of those elements when Robert O’Hara returns to LA with a brand new, Hitchcockian noir take on Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet.’ For everyone who reached out this past year about missing CTG productions at the Taper we look forward to seeing you there for this sensational lineup. I am particularly thrilled how these shows connect with the trio of Broadway musicals and a stunning page to stage adaptation at the Ahmanson.”

“Broadway royalty, Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, join us in ‘Old Friends,’ a celebration of all things Sondheim, directed by our dear friend, Matthew Bourne,” said Pressman. “It’s hard to believe this is Bernadette’s first time appearing in a CTG show, and I know our audiences will welcome her with wide open arms. A beautiful new production of ‘Parade’ brings its Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical to the Ahmanson, where a production of the show has never appeared. We are particularly delighted to have ‘Life of Pi’ in our season, as it is truly one of the most visually stunning shows Broadway has seen in recent memory. The puppetry, design, and storytelling make this a one-of-a-kind theatrical event that you won’t want to miss.”

“Plus, we will be announcing a big Broadway musical to play the Ahmanson Theatre in the coming weeks that we are absolutely delighted to be bringing to Los Angeles audiences,” added Producing Director Douglas C. Baker. “That exciting show plus a few other special announcements will round out a fantastic ‘One CTG. One LA’ season that we’re extraordinarily proud of and can’twait to share with all of you.”

As part of its 2024/25 Season, Center Theatre Group is also pleased to announce a continuation and expansion of its CTG:FWDprogramming, which began with theatrical special events, community gatherings, and legacy projects — and now expands to include an eclectic offering of plays and musicals at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre.

2024/25 CTG:FWD programming includes The 7 Fingers production of “Duel Reality,” which pairs death-defying acrobatics with life-affirming theatricality and storytelling, as well as a continuation of CTG’s partnership with TheaterWorksUSA, whose smash hit, “Dog Man: The Musical,” was presented last year to sold-out audiences in Culver City, and will make their triumphant return with two shows at the Kirk Douglas Theatre—“Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical” and a return engagement of “El OtroOz,” a bilingual musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz,” which had a limited run at the Douglas earlier this year. There is still an impending construction project adjacent to the Kirk Douglas Theatre which will not allow for traditional yearlong programming at the theatre until its completion. However, CTG hopes to announce additional projects at the Douglas in the coming weeks, andwill resume seasonal programming upon completion of the construction.

“CTG:FWD was created with the intention to continue to activate the Mark Taper Forum during the theatre’s 12-month pause of season programming,” said Desai. “Out of that initial kernel of an idea, grew a slate of programming that celebrated special events, community gatherings, and legacy projects. It was such a success, that we’re expanding the program and it’s now a part of our DNA. We truly aim to make sure there is something for everyone at CTG—and we can’t wait for you to join us for all of it.”

For the 2024/25 Season, Center Theatre Group is also introducing a seven-show “One CTG” subscription packagecomprised of plays and musicals appearing across the Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatre. The seven-show subscription package includes “American Idiot,” “Fake It Until You Make It,” and “Hamlet” at the Taper; as well as “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” “Parade,” “Life of Pi,” and the yet to be announced Broadway musical at the Ahmanson.

The seven-show “One CTG” subscription package goes on sale May 8 at CenterTheatreGroup.org. Fall 2024 CTG:FWDprogramming will also be available to purchase as add-on performances to the “One CTG” subscription package at that time.

Spring 2025 CTG:FWD programming will go on sale at a later date.

To make a donation and learn about ways you can support live theatre in Los Angeles, please visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Give.

Green Day’s “American Idiot”

Music by Green Day

Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong

Book by Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer

Directed by Snehal Desai

Mark Taper Forum

October 2 – November 10, 2024

This October, Center Theatre Group is joining Deaf West Theatre to launch a new production of global rock superstars Green Day’s legendary 2004 rock opera, “American Idiot.” The show will run from October 2 to November 10, 2024, at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

"American Idiot,” Green Day's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album released in 2004 follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post 9/11 world. The subsequent Broadway musical featured the iconic album hits "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "21 Guns," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," "Holiday," and the blockbuster title track, "American Idiot" from Green Day's critically acclaimed 7th studio album. The show includes every song from the renowned record plus several songs from Green Day's 2009 album, “21st Century Breakdown,” and a previously unreleased love song entitled, "When It's Time.”

The Center Theatre Group production will be directed by Artistic Director Snehal Desai, produced in collaboration with Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, and feature an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, performing simultaneously in American Sign Language and English. CTG and Deaf West have a long history of bold and exciting collaborations, including “Pippin,” “Sleeping Beauty Wakes,” and “Big River” — which went on to have an acclaimed run on Broadway.

“This production of ‘American Idiot’ challenges us to stretch the canvas of traditional theatre, painting new possibilities by connecting the material to Deaf characters and digital innovation,” said David Kurs, Artistic Director of Deaf West Theatre. “The expressive power of American Sign Language will bring a vibrant symphony of meaning and emotion to the songs of Green Day.”

He continued, “With this reinvention of what ‘American Idiot’ can be, Deaf West Theatre and Center Theatre Group come together as two pillars of the L.A. cultural landscape, celebrating a rich history of collaboration which speaks to our commitment towards pushing artistic boundaries.”

About the play, which won the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, Rolling Stone said, "Though ‘American Idiot’ carries echoes of such rock musicals as ‘Tommy,’ ‘Hair,’ ‘Rent’ and ‘Spring Awakening,’ it cuts its own path to the heart. You won't know what hit you — it's a global knockout.” The New York Times said, “Rage and love, those consuming emotions felt with a particularly acute pang in youth, all but burn up the stage in ‘American Idiot,’ the thrillingly raucous and gorgeously wrought Broadway musical. A true rock opera … the music is thrilling: charged with urgency, rich in memorable melody and propulsive rhythms.”

As the groundbreaking album celebrates its 20th anniversary, fans will have a chance to experience it in an exciting new medium. This production of “American Idiot” was licensed by Music Theatre International. Green Day just released their 14th studio album “Saviors” and is gearing up for their massive global stadium tour, kicking off in Europe May 30th and coming to the United States July 29th.

“Fake It Until You Make It”

By Larissa FastHorse

Directed by Michael John Garcés

World Premiere

A Co-Production with Arena Stage

Mark Taper Forum

January 29 – March 9, 2025

The 2024/2025 Season at the Mark Taper Forum hosts a bold world premiere comedy, originally commissioned and developed by Center Theatre Group, from Los Angeles-based playwright, and CTG L.A. Resident Artist, Larissa FastHorse, about being whoever you want to be, even when it’s not who you are. This critically acclaimed writer focuses her keen sense of satire to examine Indigenous perspectives on contemporary life and will be the first Native American writer to have a mainstage production on the Mark Taper Forum stage. A member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, and author of the hit Broadway comedy, “The Thanksgiving Play,” FastHorse’s new work shines a hilarious light on ‘shifters’ who exist in a world of self-determined identity. This uproarious, thought-provoking play asks: Who decides who you are? Who says what you can be?? And is anything real if anyone can be anything??? “Fake It Until You Make It” takes an absurd look at what defines identity in today's world, and the lengths some people will go through to change it. The world premiere will be directed by Michael John Garcés, who is also a CTG L.A. Resident Artist.

"I am thrilled to be part of Snehal's first season of the Mark Taper Forum,” said FastHorse. “This is my hometown theatre. Getting to bring this play to life where it started means so much to me. I can't wait to fill this space with laughter."

Garcés agreed, saying, "It feels appropriate and exciting that this very Los Angeles play, commissioned and developed by CTG, will have its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in this season of renewal. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Larrissa on her funny, sharp, and subversive play, and am honored to be directing it on one of the premiere stages in the country."

“Fake Until You Make It” will have its world premiere as FastHorse’s new adaptation of the classic musical “Peter Pan” will also be touring North America.

“Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends”

North American Premiere

Starring Bernadette Peters & Lea Salonga

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Devised by Cameron Mackintosh

Musical Staging and Direction by Matthew Bourne

Side by Side with Julia McKenzie

Choreography by Stephen Mear

Ahmanson Theatre

February 8 – March 9, 2025

Celebrating the life and work of one of Broadway’s true icons “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends” is an irresistible tribute to the master himself, with a company headlined by none other than Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. It is devised by Cameron Mackintosh (“Cats,” “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera”), and directed by Sir Matthew Bourne(“Romeo and Juliet,” “My Fair Lady”) continuing his 27-year relationship with Center Theatre Group.

“Old Friends” has been called “a five-star celebration, gloriously performed by a stellar cast” by the Financial Times. The Daily Telegraph proclaimed the show as “the musical theatre equivalent of the superhero team-up.”

Cameron Mackintosh said, “’Old Friends’ was Steve's [Stephen Sondheim’s] idea, born during lockdown, when he suggested it was time (and we had plenty of it!) we put together a third review of his work, to follow from the worldwide hit “Side by Side By Sondheim” in 1976 (my first!) and “Putting It Together” (which Julia McKenzie directed at the Manhattan Theatre Club starring Julie Andrews in 1993 and directed by Eric D. Schaeffer at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum starring Carol Burnett in 1998).”

“Though we had started work, very sadly, on Thanksgiving 2021, Steve moved on. So, a few weeks later over the Christmas holidays I collated all our notes and, drawing on material from all the other shows Steve, Julia, and I had worked on over the years, completed ‘our farewell show’. In May 2022, we staged a star-studded Gala in London’s West End at the Sondheim Theatre (which I had rebuilt and renamed after him) to celebrate Steve’s work and raise funds for his new Foundation. It was a sensational success that sold out within hours, screened simultaneously at the nearby Prince Edward Theatre, and was subsequently broadcast on TV on the BBC.”

“The material held together so brilliantly that I decided to press ahead and give Old Friends the full stage life Steve and I had always planned. The show opened in September 2023 at London’s Gielgud Theatre, directed by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Starring Bernadette Peters (making her West End debut at long last!) and Lea Salonga, it received rave reviews and nightly standing ovations during its 16-week run.”

“Audiences are in for a joyous and unforgettable evening featuring some of the greatest songs ever written for the musical theatre in ‘a great big Broadway show’ – just as Steve wanted.”

After making its North American premiere with Center Theatre Group, “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends” will make its Broadway premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre beginning March 25, 2025.

“Life of Pi”

Written by Lolita Chakrabarti

Based on the Novel by Yann Martel

Directed by Max Webster

Ahmanson Theatre

May 7 – June 1, 2025

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit "Life of Pi” is an unforgettable, epic tale of adventure. Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel (over 15 million copies sold) is a worldwide phenomenon and “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). The play opened to critical acclaim on Broadway and the West End and will continue to captivate audiences with its larger-than-life journey of perseverance and hope during its highly anticipated first North American tour.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. This remarkable story of hope, faith, and perseverance speaks to every generation. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation “Life of Pi” creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

Prior to its final performances on Broadway from March 9 – July 23, 2023 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, "Life of Pi” won three Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play; four Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play, Outstanding Projection and Video Design, and Outstanding Puppetry; and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical and Outstanding Video or Projection Design of a Play or Musical.

“Hamlet”

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Robert O’Hara

Mark Taper Forum

May 28 – July 6, 2025

It’s been a half a century since “Hamlet” was produced at the Taper and next season Tony-nominated visionary, Robert O’Hara, who directed the landmark box office hit “Slave Play,” returns to stage one of the most famous tales ever told.

“So … once more… tell me about this Ghost.” That’s how the legendary story begins. But Ghosts are tricky things. Especially in a world of madness, murder and mayhem. A rich entitled Prince goes on a ferocious rampage that will lead to a massacre in the living room. Is he a tragic hero as we’ve often been told? Or a royal blooded serial killer? In this new adaptation, we will step into a Shakespearian noir through a forensic investigation of the ultimate crimes of passion.

Robert O’Hara said, “I’m terribly excited to be closing out Snehal Desai’s first season with ‘Hamlet.’ I’m diving deep into my love of Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, Salvador Dali, and Perry Mason to tell this story. I like my Shakespeare tragedies lean, brisk, and intense. There will be blood.”

“Parade”

Book by Alfred Uhry

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Co-Conceived by Harold Prince

Directed by Michael Arden

Ahmanson Theatre

June 17 – July 12, 2025

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, “Parade” has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). It was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, “Parade” reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

“Parade” is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

The production has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. Adam Feldman in Time Out said this “revival of ‘Parade’ is cause for celebration. Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown’s musical tragedy [in a] heart-piercing new production, makes a masterful case for giving the show a new hearing — and what you hear at this ‘Parade’ will echo for a long time to come.”

Greg Evans in Deadline said, “‘Parade’ is as commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years. Not exactly the usual stuff of a Broadway musical, huh? Yet book writer Alfred Uhry and composer Jason Robert Brown delivered a musical (co-conceived and originally directed by Harold Prince) that was as engaging as it was poignant, offsetting the broader scope of a history lesson with a marriage story that’s convincing in its complexity and heartbreaking in its conclusion.”

The New York Times said, “The book writer Alfred Uhry’s dramatization of the 1913 trial of Leo Frank, and his subsequentimprisonment and 1915 lynching, gave the composer Jason Robert Brown a canvas to paint a complex, nourishing score that captures the entire weight of that fraught history. This revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent — a time when musicals actually felt like events. A confident production that revives the best of the original while pointing at the possibility of growth, and hope.”

Adrian Horton of The Guardian said, “I found it especially moving: the real people, whose complexities may otherwise have been lost in time; the real places, that aren’t nearly as far away as we’d like to think.”

CTG:FWD 2024/25 SEASON ADD-ON PERFORMANCES

“Duel Reality”

A Production by The 7 Fingers

Directed by Shana Carroll

Ahmanson Theatre

September 11–22, 2024

“Wonders never cease with The 7 Fingers. Every time they take the stage—or soar above it—they test the limits of possibility.” — The Boston Globe.

“Duel Reality” from The 7 Fingers, also known as Les 7 doigts de la main, makes their Center Theatre Group debut, featuring their signature electrifying – and endearing – mix of circus, theatre, illusion, music, and dance. The circus troupe's latest piece is an acrobatic tour-de-force for all ages inspired by the star-crossed tale of “Romeo and Juliet.“

Imagine a world where star-crossed lovers are circus stars, their love story unfolding through graceful and death-defying acrobatics. In an epic, cirque-infused performance that dazzles the senses and stirs the heart, two feuding families engage in a battle of skill, each competition more daring than the last – while a pair of star-crossed lovers struggles to escape the showdown. They are fierce players, but do they care who wins or loses if playing the game can bring them closer together?

This is “Duel Reality,” an elaborate and fast-paced mashup of Shakespeare's most famous love story and the intense world of competitive team sports. In the midst of the provocation and action, we catch a glimpse of our star-crossed lovers. Exhilaration and danger provide a thrilling backdrop to The 7 Fingers' one-of-a-kind daredevil theatrical extravaganza. “Duel Reality” was originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages.

The 7 Fingers are represented on Broadway right now with the New York Times Critics' Pick “Water for Elephants,” and are renowned for their Tony Award-winning work on the 2013 revival of “Pippin.”

The 7 Fingers tell stories using death-defying acrobatics with a life-affirming theatricality. Since its inception, the company has expanded from its own signature touring shows to creating theatrical experiences as diverse as the very artistic directors themselves: original productions varying from intimate one-man shows to large-scale arena performances; Broadway musicals;artistic collaborations with renowned international artists and companies; production design and direction; special events;Olympic ceremonies; televised performances; fashion, art, and music events; immersive experiences; and much more.

Every one of these projects carries The 7 Fingers’ unequivocal mark. The company has consistently spread its horizons by mixing genres and exploring new ways to tell stories. Fascinated by the human condition, The 7 Fingers create performances that celebrate our world, our time, and our humanity. Their shows tour the globe and bring audiences to their feet wherever they go.

About “Duel Reality,” Carla Rick in The Berkeley Beacon wrote, “Audiences can expect neon hues with a variety of music and performance styles—a hula-hoop stunt done to jazz, a sultry dance with slow, romantic music, a seesaw duel set to an intense score … this acrobatics show is not to be missed. Trust in the 7 Fingers to shock and awe you while simultaneously taking you on an unforgettable emotional journey.”

TheaterWorksUSA’s Production of “Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

Book and Lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila

Music by Brad Alexander

Adapted from the "Cat Kid Comic Club” series of books by Dav Pilkey

Original Direction and Choreography by Marlo Hunter

Kirk Douglas Theatre

November 22, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey’s irreverently hilarious book series.

This hilarious musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s "Dog Man" spin-off series, "Cat Kid Comic Club," is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander—the team that brought you “Dog Man: The Musical.”

TheaterWorksUSA’s Production of “El Otro Oz”

Book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman

Music & Lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman

Kirk Douglas Theatre

Dates TBA

This new bilingual musical for families by Mando Alvarado, Tommy Newman, and Jaime Lozano, returns in a reimagined production! Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.”

As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latiné teenager, struggles with her family’s ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity.

