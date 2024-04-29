Rialto Chatter: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Eyes New York Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which just recently extended its West End run by a further seven weeks at the Criterion Theatre, may have its sights set on a New York City run next.

According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, the musical is looking to transfer to either an Off-Broadway house or a U.S. regional theater to "perhaps, test the waters" for Broadway.

Read the original story on Deadline.

The London run is now booking until 31 August after transferring to the Criterion Theatre on 4 April following a sold-out, extended run at Kiln Theatre. ​

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and designed by Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. Barne and Buchan won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles & Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, co-produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich.

With the music having clocked up millions of listens on streaming platforms, an 8 track EP is now available. Tracks include: ‘New York’, ‘Dad’, ‘What’ll It Be’, ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Be Happy’, ‘About To Go In’, ‘This Year’ and ‘If I Believed’. To mark the launch, Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift performed a series of the songs at Abbey Road Studios to an invited audience, hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Vicky Hawkesworth.

