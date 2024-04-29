The Amethyst Room Hosts 'Still Life' - Summer 2024 Collection by Jason & Anshu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Amethyst Room presents 'Still Life' - Summer 2024 collection by Jason & Anshu. These collective creative conversations between craft, art & design on clothing are whispered across geographies and time silently. Lambadi embroidery stitches by Porgai on natural dye organic cotton, Tamil Nadu. Fine count Phuliya Khadi from Sasha, Bengal, Mashru from Khamir, Kutch. Art by Jason Cheriyan, Design, Sewing and upcycled patchwork collectively executed at Smallshop.

Photography and Modelling by Oriole & Erica from 10.30am to 7.30pm from April 26th to 30th, 2024 at The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram, Chennai. Ph : 044 43042099. Price Range: Rs.12,500/- onwards

The magic of still life paintings is that they can show us a new way of looking at the ordinary objects around us. These clothes are canvases and compositions of dream-like drawings in thread doodled skillfully by both the machine and hand, smattered with bits of up-cycled silk on handwoven textiles from different parts of India.

