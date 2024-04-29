Joshua Henry, Krysta Rodriguez & More to Headline MR. FINN'S CABARET Season at BSC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrington Stage Company has revealed the 2024 Summer Series of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret on the lower level of the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center from June 2 through August 31.

The exciting lineup includes Christine Andreas (June 2-3), Back by popular demand Joshua Henry (June 9-10), BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress (June 30- July 1), Cabaret favorites Seth Sikes & Nicolas King (July 7-8), Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle (August 4-5), BSC Alumna Krysta Rodriguez (August 11-12), BSC Alumna Julie Benko (August 30) and Telly Leung (August 31).

Named after the Tony Award-winning composer William Finn (Falsettos; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain) in 2012, Mr. Finn’s Cabaret features an intimate 90-seat cabaret space.

The 2024 Mr. Finn’s Cabaret Series is sponsored by Judy and Marty Isserlis.

Tickets from $45 - $70 (limited bar and standing room seating). All tickets will include one drink voucher. Buy 4 or more cabarets and save 15%. All cabarets start at 8:00 p.m. with the bar/house opening at 7:15 p.m. Reserved seating. Call the BSC Box Office 413-236-8888 or purchase online at BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Sunday, June 2 & Monday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Christine Andreas - Paris to Broadway

In Paris to Broadway Christine Andreas invites you to 2 worlds she passionately inhabits,'The City of Light', Paris and 'The Great White Way', Broadway; drawing from her smash-hit show Piaf - No Regrets, centered around the life of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. The two-time Tony nominee and multiple award-winning singer/actress along with her two-time Grammy-nominated husband Martin Silvestri, present songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach & David, Lerner & Loewe, and Silvestri. Audiences will be transported from whatever venue they find themselves, straight to Paris and the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf, then trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Marty know so well.

Sunday, June 9 & Monday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Joshua Henry - Back By Popular Demand!

A rare opportunity to get close and personal with one of Broadway’s brightest stars while he serenades the audience with favorites from Broadway, The American Songbook, and hits from his solo album releases. Joshua has appeared in multiple Broadway shows including Tony nominations for The Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel; he also appeared in Hamilton, Into the Woods, In the Heights and more.

Sunday, June 30 & Monday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Alysha Umphress - 15 Stories

This brand-new show, which debuted at 54 Below in NYC this past March with a “back by popular demand encore” in May, will take the audience on 15 different rides, performing songs that tell a narrative story from beginning to end – theater songs, country songs, pop songs, gospel and more. Leaving behind – for the moment – the “I love you,” “I wish I was in love,” “Why don’t you love me” genres, each number is a unique journey for a unique character in a unique situation. The songs range from Bock & Harnick and Kurt Weill to Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Randy Newman, and Leiber & Stoller. This special engagement is an opportunity to see Alysha take on 15 different personae in one evening, featuring one of the most glorious voices there is to be heard anywhere.

Sunday, July 7 & Monday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Seth Sikes & Nicolas King - The New Belters

The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of this duo, paying tribute to the show-stopping stars who paved the way, such as Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and more! Nicolas and Seth will carry the torch from these legendary performers and the great songwriters who wrote so many of their hits. Sikes and King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago. Their show has toured around the world and now their next stop: The Berkshires!

Sunday, August 4 & Monday, August 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Matt Doyle

A native of Massachusetts and the area, Tony Winner Matt Doyle is thrilled to bring his concert to Barrington Stage Company. Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Featured Actor in a Musical' for his performance as 'Jamie' in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. Matt has been performing on Broadway stages since the age of 19 and has appeared in hit shows like Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie, War Horse and The Book of Mormon. Recently, Matt took on the role of Frank Sinatra in the world premiere of Sinatra: The Musical. Audiences are in for a special night of intimate storytelling and treasured songs from Matt’s illustrious career.

Sunday, August 11 and Monday, August 12: Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez is excited to return to Barrington after her award winning run as Sally Bowles in Cabaret! Join us as Krysta presents a brand new concert in a unique and intimate space. Enjoy exploring career highlights from her time in Broadway shows including Into The Woods, Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations. There will also be other favorite songs and surprises that are sure to delight and leave you feeling uplifted.

Friday, August 30: Julie Benko - Standby, Me

ONE NIGHT ONLY!

When Julie Benko first took the stage as the standby for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, she could not have anticipated that she would take her bow as Broadway’s newest breakout star. Joined by her husband Jason Yeager on piano, Julie reflects on the journey leading to her meteoric rise, sharing songs and behind-the-scenes stories of her days as an understudy in Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Spring Awakening, and more. From Broadway classics (“People,” “Matchmaker”) to jazz standards (“Twisted”) to contemporary favorites (“What’s Gonna Happen,” "I Dreamed a Dream,"). Standby, Me offers an evening of spectacular vocals, theatrical lore, and inspiration for all the greatest stars-to-be.

Saturday, August 31: Telly Leung - An Evening with Telly Leung

Broadway & Television star Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Glee, Warrior) delivers an intimate evening of personal stories and songs that chronicle his beginnings as a Chinese American child of immigrants in Brooklyn to his international career on stage and on screen. Audiences can expect to hear Broadway favorites by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerry Herman (and more) as well as an eclectic collection of songs from the pop artists like Billy Joel, The Indigo Girls and Whitney Houston. Music direction by Gary Adler (Avenue Q, Altar Boyz).

