WINNIE THE POOH Musical Launches Tour in Japan

By: Apr. 29, 2024
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation launched a Japanese tour on Thursday, April 27 in Tokyo. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, told with life-size puppetry, this stage adaptation features The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy-award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.

Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry was featured in The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Sesame Street, writes and directs Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, with Japanese Director Koki Kishimoto.

Producer, writer and director, Jonathan Rockafeller says, "It is so very wonderful that Disney's Winnie the Pooh continues to reach new audiences around the globe; Japan marks the show's fourth international territory. I am extremely thrilled to be collaborating with RKX International on this production, who are the most incredible and passionate partners to be working with."

The musical's Japan tour will be performed entirely in Japanese and includes the following engagements:

  • Tokyo: 4/27-5/6 Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall
  • Aichi: 5/11-12 Okazaki Civil Hall
  • Chiba: 5/18-19 Matsudo Civic Center
  • Osaka: 5/23-26 Cool Japan Park Osaka TT Hall
  • Saitama: 6/1-2 Ageo Cultural Center
  • Miyagi: 6/8-9  Tagajo City Cultural Center
  • Kanagawa: 6/15-16 Sagamihara Civic Center
  • Fukuoka: 6/22-23 Canal City Theater
  • Hiroshima: 7/6-7 Hiroshima International Conference Center Phoenix Hall
  • Shizuoka: 7/13-14 Shizuoka City Cultural Center 

The Japanese tour is produced by Rockefeller Studios, in partnership with RKX International and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation debuted in New York City in the fall of 2021. An additional production is currently on tour in the Netherlands with future dates for the UK and the US to be announced soon. 

For more information please visit: winniethepoohshow.com

The cast includes 
Pooh: Tatsuo Yokoyama, Rikuya Yoda, Daiki Iwata
Piglet / Roo: Emi Nitta, Yuka Ishibashi
Tigger: Yujiro Kazama, Hiroaki Ito
Eeyore / Owl / Rabbit: Takeyuki Suzuki, Keisuke Fukabori, Daiki Iwata
Kanga: Nanami Watanabe, Miki Sawada
Christopher Robin: Aoto Sakurai, Togen Murayama, Akira Sasamoto



