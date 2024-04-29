WINNIE THE POOH Musical Launches Tour in Japan

Performances are now underway in Tokyo!
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation launched a Japanese tour on Thursday, April 27 in Tokyo. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, told with life-size puppetry, this stage adaptation features The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy-award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.
Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry was featured in The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Sesame Street, writes and directs Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, with Japanese Director Koki Kishimoto.
Producer, writer and director, Jonathan Rockafeller says, "It is so very wonderful that Disney's Winnie the Pooh continues to reach new audiences around the globe; Japan marks the show's fourth international territory. I am extremely thrilled to be collaborating with RKX International on this production, who are the most incredible and passionate partners to be working with."
The musical's Japan tour will be performed entirely in Japanese and includes the following engagements:
The Japanese tour is produced by Rockefeller Studios, in partnership with RKX International and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation debuted in New York City in the fall of 2021. An additional production is currently on tour in the Netherlands with future dates for the UK and the US to be announced soon.
For more information please visit: winniethepoohshow.com
The cast includes
Pooh: Tatsuo Yokoyama, Rikuya Yoda, Daiki Iwata
Piglet / Roo: Emi Nitta, Yuka Ishibashi
Tigger: Yujiro Kazama, Hiroaki Ito
Eeyore / Owl / Rabbit: Takeyuki Suzuki, Keisuke Fukabori, Daiki Iwata
Kanga: Nanami Watanabe, Miki Sawada
Christopher Robin: Aoto Sakurai, Togen Murayama, Akira Sasamoto
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos