Hollywood Bowl to Host DISNEY '80s – '90s CELEBRATION IN CONCERT With Corbin Bleu, Susan Egan, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last summer’s spectacular concert celebration of 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Concerts, 10th & Main Productions, and the Hollywood Bowl are set to return with the ultimate throwback concert celebrating the very best Disney and Pixar soundtrack hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Dig out your flip phones, grab those shoulder pads, and get ready to have a totally awesome night at the Hollywood Bowl. We’ll take you from ‘Zero to Hero’ as we go ‘I 2 I’ with hits from: “Hercules,” “A Goofy Movie,” “Toy Story,” “A Bugs Life,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies,” “Aladdin,” “Tarzan,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pocahontas,” “The Lion King” and many more!

With Sarah Hicks conducting the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, the concert will feature an all-star cast from Broadway, animation, film and television: Corbin Bleu, Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Arielle Jacobs, Adam J. Levy, Krysta Rodriguez, alongside a gospel ensemble from LA’s ‘DC6 Singers Collective.’ Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala and choreography by Anna Aimee White.

Presale with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will launch Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. PDT on d23.com. The public on-sale follows May 7 at 10 a.m. PDT at the Hollywood Bowl hollywoodbowl.com. Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert is part of the LA Phil-presented Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season, which was announced in February. Tickets have been available only to Hollywood Bowl subscribers until now.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Featuring concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world – from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios – current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music. For a century, the Bowl has been a Los Angeles County public park, operated in partnership with the LA Phil to welcome visitors from all over the world. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. This past February, the Hollywood Bowl was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 16 previous times. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

About 10th & Main Productions

10th & Main Productions has worked alongside Disney Concerts to write and produce shows such as: Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Disney All Stars in Concert at Taipei Music Center and Disney Hits for Disney Vacation Club on Disney Cruise Line. The company’s lead partners also co-produce Disney Princess - The Concert under the umbrella of Broadway Princess Party, LLC - a production which has completed two US Tours and performed internationally in 18 countries since debuting in 2021.

About D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s over 100-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic year-round through special experiences; member-exclusive offers and discounts; its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; the D23 Inside Disney podcast; and the latest news and stories on D23.com.To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Play Broadway Games