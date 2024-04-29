HBO Documentary FAYE, a Portrait of Faye Dunaway, Will Debut in 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original documentary Faye, directed and produced by Laurent Bouzereau, will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on Max later this year. The film will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

In Faye, the first feature documentary of the Hollywood legend, Academy Award®-winning actress Faye Dunaway candidly discusses the triumphs and challenges of her illustrious career, with breakthrough, Academy Award®-nominated roles in “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Chinatown,” and “Network” – for which she won Best Actress in 1977 – while also reflecting on the film “Mommie Dearest,” which she views as a critical career misstep. Through those reflections, she courageously explores personal discoveries including her struggles with mental health issues and bipolar disorder, her family history growing up in a small town in Florida, and how the intensity of the characters she played still impacts who she is today. In addition to Faye, the film features interviews with her son Liam Dunaway O’Neill, as well as her colleagues and friends including Sharon Stone, Mickey Rourke, and James Gray.

In the 1960s, Dunaway worked on Broadway in several plays including A Man For All Seasons. Her most recent Broadway credit is in 1982's The Curse of an Aching Heart. More recently, she played Katharine Hepburn in the Tea at Five, which ran in Boston in 2019.

Faye is an Amblin Documentaries Production in association with Nedland Media. Directed and produced by Laurent Bouzereau; produced by Markus Keith, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank; edited by Jason Summers; composer Tyler Strickland; directors of photography Travers Jacobs, Chris Johnson, and Toby Thiermann; For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

Bouzereau has directed and produced numerous documentaries, many of which are about the films of Steven Spielberg. In 2021, he directed the behind-the-scenes documentary for West Side Story. He is currently at work on a documentary centered on composer John Williams.

