HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON Dallas Engagement

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.
Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Dallas as a part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Dallas at Winspear Opera House.
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, April 26, and Will Close at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 2 for tickets to performances May 8 – June 9. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.
Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and https://broadwaydallas.org/shows/hamilton/ for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.
Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.
For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com.
