Review: REMEMBRANCE MONDAY, Seven Dials Playhouse

Many of us ask ourselves about the definition of love, what is the purest form perhaps, or what does it mean to make promises while in love. Michael Batten’s play Remembrance Monday asks these questions through the lens of a seventy minute psychological thriller.

Set in a bathroom, the story explores some of the key moments in Julius and Connor’s relationship, touching not only on love but also the challenges of homophobia and the pain that is inevitably interwoven through both. It is a non-chronological collection of moments that tells the story of the husbands whilst also suggesting that there is something taking place beneath the surface…But what? It is certainly a plot that will keep you guessing!

There is no denying the intimate nature of a black box theatre, particularly with the seating set for a performance in the round. Yet, add to that the experience of walking into the theatre to find that the set is someone’s bathroom and that there is already a cast member lying in the bathtub.

The preset suggests that this is a play which draws the audience into a story which is deeply personal. It is a promise of intimacy and intensity is certainly followed through, for this was an excellent portrayal of a relationship. Tense, emotional and more than a little disconcerting, Julius’ developing situation demands attention. Nick Hayes’ powerful performance as Julius certainly tugs at the heart strings as the audience attempts to understand what he was experiencing. In both his interactions with Connor and the many moments alone in the bath, it was clear to see the turmoil he is going through.

Connor, played by Matthew Strathers, is equally strong, infusing the atmosphere with a little fun to combat the seriousness of the overall play. Equally, the interspersed moments of contemporary dance, choreographed by Danté Lodge, is beautiful and exactly the unexpected touch that is needed to perfect this piece of theatre.

As the darker elements of the play begin to surface, the atmosphere in the sleek bathroom begins to change and credit must be given to lighting designer Jack Weir. If you are not a fan of erratic lighting this is certainly not the play for you; however, the use of the different lighting on the set is clever and undoubtedly effective. Throughout, both the lighting and the well timed blackouts were used to the best of their ability, proving that Weir and director Alan Souza knew precisely what they were doing. Likewise, the underlying use of sound is unsettling.

Ultimately, this is a show which is sexy and more than a little disturbing. Audiences are provided with an intimate, and arguably voyeuristic, insight into the most important moments of a relationship. What starts as a love story descends slowly and cleverly into something strained and strange, the time seeming to fly by.

The core idea of the importance of memories and their power is addressed throughout, their significance becoming clear in the final moments of the performance. Infused with a passion that is not just on the stage but clearly running through the creative team as a whole, the play is well worth seeing during its short run.

Remembrance Device is at the Seven Dials Playhouse until 2 June

Photo Credits: Courtesy of the production

