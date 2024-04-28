Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Sings 'I'm Free' from THE WHO'S TOMMY in the Recording Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Ali Louis Bourzgui record “I'm Free" from the new production of The Who's Tommy, currently running at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway.

The cast has stepped into the studio to record tracks from the show, with the first footage released in early March, but there is currently no word as to when the full tracks will be released.

Tommy stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conteas Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen.

About The Who's Tommy

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

Play Broadway Games