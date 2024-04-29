What Do the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2024 Tony Awards?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier today, Kathleen Turner announced the nominations for the 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which will be held on Monday, June 10.

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama Desk usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama Desk nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama Desk nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year Eligible Drama Desk Nominees That

Earned Tony Nominations Percentage 2023 55 of 82 67% 2022 45 of 59 76% 2021 N/A N/A 2020 19 of 21 90% 2019 52 of 65 80% 2018 60 of 72 83% 2017 52 of 75 69% 2016 50 of 71 70% 2015 48 of 69 70% 2014 60 of 83 72% 2013 50 of 75 67% 2012 46 of 74 62% 2011 52 of 75 69% 2010 51 of 85 60% 2009 52 of 89 58% 2008 49 of 83 59%

View a full list of the 2024 nominees.

Play Broadway Games