CABARET's MiMi Scardulla Announces Engagement to Partner Skylar Soehner

Scardulla revealed that Soehner proposed following the April 18 performance of Cabaret, which is also Scardulla's 30th birthday.

By: Apr. 29, 2024
MiMi Scardulla, who is currently playing Texas in Cabaret, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to partner Skylar Soehner. She revealed that Soehner proposed following the April 18 performance of Cabaret, which is also Scardulla's 30th birthday.

"On my 30th birthday after performing my dream show for my parents she made the day even better by asking me to be her wife," she wrote in the Instagram caption that accompanied photos of the couple outside of the August Wilson Theatre. 

In addition to Cabaret, MiMi Scardulla's credits include A Beautiful Noise, Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls, We are the Tigers, and The Heart of Rock and Roll. 

BroadwayWorld congratulates the couple on their engagement!

Check out her touching post below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MiMi Scardulla (@mimiscardulla)


