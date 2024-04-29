CABARET's MiMi Scardulla Announces Engagement to Partner Skylar Soehner

Scardulla revealed that Soehner proposed following the April 18 performance of Cabaret, which is also Scardulla's 30th birthday.
MiMi Scardulla, who is currently playing Texas in Cabaret, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to partner Skylar Soehner. She revealed that Soehner proposed following the April 18 performance of Cabaret, which is also Scardulla's 30th birthday.
"On my 30th birthday after performing my dream show for my parents she made the day even better by asking me to be her wife," she wrote in the Instagram caption that accompanied photos of the couple outside of the August Wilson Theatre.
In addition to Cabaret, MiMi Scardulla's credits include A Beautiful Noise, Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls, We are the Tigers, and The Heart of Rock and Roll.
BroadwayWorld congratulates the couple on their engagement!
Check out her touching post below!
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos