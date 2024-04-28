Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run through June 16, 2024.

By: Apr. 28, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Argyle Theatre's production of A Bronx Tale, directed and choreographed by Todd L. Underwood, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, opened Saturday, April 27 and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos from the opening night party below!

A Bronx Tale is a musical based on the play of the same name with a book by Chazz Palminteri, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. **Contains adult language and mild violence.**

The cast is led by Christian Musto as Calogero, Oliver Cirelli and Michael Deaner as Young Calogero, Chris Mauro as Lorenzo, Luke Darnell as Sonny, Daria De Gaetano as Rosina, Grace Ellis Solomon as Jane, Jamal Antony Shuriah as Tyrone, with Cody Howard, Nino Ruggeri, David Scott Curtis, Sam Sanderson, Jake Rizzi, Jon Maltz, Michael Evangelista, Dean Marino, Laila Canelo, Jay Owens, Raffaela Cicchetti, Cassandra Gauthier, Jasmine Gobourne, and Shannan Lydon. 

The creative team includes Set Design by Elizabeth Olson & Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Costume Design by Lillian (Lily) Schweikert, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Production Stage Manager is Mackenzie Trowbridge, Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti, Assistant Stage Managers Victoria Clark, Kathryn Ronan, Gabby Duarte, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Assistant General Manager of Production is Alison Savino, Music Contractor is Russell Brown, the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Kianna Kelly Futch

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Dean Marino

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Sam Sanderson

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Cody Howard

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Oliver Cirelli

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jon Maltz

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
nino Riggeri

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Deaner

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Deaner and Oliver Cirelli

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Christian Musto

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Christian Musto

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Chris Mauro

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jake Rizzi

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Mikey Evangelista

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Luke Darnell

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Raffaela Cicchetti

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Cassandra Gauthier

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
David Scott Curtis

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jay Owens

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Laila Canelo

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Grace Ellis Solomon

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Grace Ellis Solomon

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Daria DeGaetano

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Christian Musto and Grace Ellis Solomon

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Christian Musto and Grace Ellis Solomon

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Chris Mauro, Michael Deaner, Christian Musto, Oliver Cirelli and Daria DeGaetano

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Chris Mauro, Michael Deaner, Christian Musto, Oliver Cirelli and Daria DeGaetano

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Shannan Lydon

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jamal Shuriah

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of A Bronx Tale

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Todd L. Underwood and Shannan Lydon

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
JoJo Minasi

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Dylan Perlman, Mary Rubin, Mark Perlman, Dan Ostrander and Evan Pappas

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Todd L. Underwood (Director and Choreographer)

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Todd L. Underwood and Evan Pappas

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Todd L. Underwood and Evan Pappas

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Todd L. Underwood and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner with band members Nick Nassimo (Reeds), Andrew Warren (Drums), Ricky Enderle (Bass) and Ethan Hack-Chabot (Guitar)

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Steven Velazquez(Scenic Design), Sarah Goodman (Sound Design), Callie Hester(Prop Design) and Eric Norbury (Lighting Designer)

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Stage Management Team Kathryn Ronan, Mackenzie Trowbridge , Gabrielle Guagenti, Gabby Duarte and Victoria Clarke

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Wardrobe Team- Nia Guzman, Amanda Scanze, Lillian Schweikert and Shannon Tarkington

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Nią Guzman and Samantha Naso

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Brian Murcari, Sarah Goodman and Matt Walsh

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Nolan Maggio

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Dylan Perlman and Mark Perlman

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Marty Rubin, Dylan Perlman, Mark Perlman and Dan Ostrander

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Sarah Goodman and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Sarah Goodman and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Samantha Naso

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Amanda Scanze, Lillian Schwikert, Samantha Naso, Callie Hester, Eric Norbury and Steven Velazquez

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Nią Guzman, Matt Walsh, Samantha Naso, Lillian Schweikert, Amanda Scanze, Shannon Tarkington, Gabby Duarte, Victoria Clarke, Brian Mucaria, Nolan Maggio, Steven Velazquex, Mackenzie Trowbridge, Callie Hester, Kathryn Ronan and Gabrielle Guagenti

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Todd L. Underwood and Mackenzie Trowbridge

Photos: Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE Celebrates Opening Night
Gabrielle Guagentti, Todd L. Underwood and Mackenzie Trowbridge



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos