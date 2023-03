Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Winners Include Kristin Chenoweth & More!

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Kristin Chenoweth - IN CONCERT: FOR THE GIRLS - Tuacahn



Runners-Up: Quesley Ann Bunch - Q A SOLO CONCERT - On Pitch Performing Arts, Jasmine Peterson - HEROES AND VILLIANS - The Broadway on the Side, Josh Needles - IN LIGHTS - Resplendent Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ismael Arrieta - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Dave Tinney & Lindsey Smith - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Hale Centr Theatre, Stefanie Spiece - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center, Stacee Perry - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Ampitheater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kelsey Nichols - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Stacey Haslam - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts, Hailey Gentz - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on Main, Joy Zhu - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Juan Pereira - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts



Runners-Up: Ashley Radar Ramsey - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts, David Paul Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hale Centre Theatre, Ismael Arrieta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Barta Heiner - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre



Runners-Up: Tanner Jackman - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on Main, Dave Tinney - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre, Ryan Bruckman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Terrace Plaza Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts



Runners-Up: RENT - Ziegfeld theater Ogden, DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts, TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Michael Gray - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Marianne Ohran - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre, Ryan Fallis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center, Kyle Sunderland - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on Main

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Anne Puzey - THE WILD PARTY - Hart Theater Company



Runners-Up: Jennifer Morgan - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts, Kelly Dehaan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hale Theatre (Sandy), Adrianne Hellewell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CenterPoint Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts



Runners-Up: TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre, DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre



Runners-Up: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Salt Lake Acting Company, GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse amphitheater, PLEASANT GROVE ROCK OPERA - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Beatriz Melo - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts



Runners-Up: Alexander Stewart-Johnson - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater, David Archuleta - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Amber Kacherian - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Taylorsville Arts Council

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Joseph Paul Branca - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Hailey Gentz - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on main, Josh Curtis - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Beverly Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ben Parkes - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Play

Winner: RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on main



Runners-Up: TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centr Theatre, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jason Baldwin - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Kacey Udy - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre, Truxton Moulton - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, Madeline Ashton - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bryce Robinette - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Michelle Ohumukini - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre, Derek Walden - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint theater, Josh Liebert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Luseane Pasa - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Sonia Maritza Inoa-Rosado Maughan - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center, Ethan Van Slyke - SWEENEY TODD - Utah Shakespeare Festival, Brianna Lyman - FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Ben Parkes - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre



Runners-Up: Kaden Caldwell - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre, Roberto Fernandez - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre, Brandon Green - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: DESCENDANTS - Hale Centre Theatre



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - UVU, LITTLE WOMAN - CenterPoint Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Hale Center Theater Orem



Runners-Up: West valley arts, Utah Shakespeare Festival, On Pitch Performing Arts