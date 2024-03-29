Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra To Perform Sibelius Symphony No. 2 & More in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra is inviting the community to an evening of profound musical expression and sublime beauty on Saturday, April 28, 2024, at the Lansdowne Theater. Under the direction of the acclaimed Music Director and Conductor, Maestro Reuben Blundell, the concert will spotlight two monumental works: Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 2 in D major and Samuel Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915," featuring the exceptional talents of soprano Lisa Willson DeNolfo.

Event Details:

- **Date:** Saturday, April 28, 2024

- **Time:** 3:00 PM

- **Venue:**Penncrest High School, 134 Barren Rd, Media, PA 19063

- **Tickets:** Available online and at the door

The evening promises to be a journey through the lush landscapes of music, beginning with Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915." This lyrical piece, based on a text by James Agee, evokes the innocence and nostalgia of an American summer evening through the eyes of a child. Soprano Lisa Willson DeNolfo, known for her captivating performances and exquisite vocal clarity, will bring the text to life, embodying the warmth and gentle spirit of Barber's music.

Following this introspective opening, the orchestra will embark on the sweeping melodies and dramatic contrasts of Sibelius's Symphony No. 2. This symphony, one of the composer's most beloved works, is celebrated for its vivid portrayal of the Finnish landscape and the resilience of the human spirit. Through its soaring themes and passionate climaxes, the LSO will convey the symphony's profound emotional depth and its message of hope and triumph.

Maestro Reuben Blundell expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming concert, stating, "We are honored to share the stage with Lisa Willson DeNolfo, whose extraordinary voice will illuminate the poetic beauty of Barber's 'Knoxville.' The pairing of this deeply moving work with Sibelius's epic Symphony No. 2 offers a unique emotional and musical journey that we are eager to embark upon with our audience."

The Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra remains dedicated to enriching the cultural life of Lansdowne and its surrounding communities through exceptional musical performances. This concert continues the LSO's tradition of presenting programming that challenges, delights, and inspires audiences of all ages.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed concert are now available. For more information, including pricing and seating options, please visit the LSO's website.