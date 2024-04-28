Review: AMADEUS at Theatre On The Bay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMADEUS by Peter Shaffer is widely regarded as an absolute classic play from the 20th century. The words flow off the page with a rise and fall that can mimic great music - exactly what is needed to tell the story of the rivalry between Mozart and Salieri.

What I loved most about this offering from Theatre on the Bay is the styling and how that pushed the musicality of the piece and the surreal way in which the story is told even more. Under the eye of director Geoffrey Hyland, the team of Illka Louw (costume designer), Tineill Tredoux (costume coordinator), Oliver Hauser (lighting), Nadine Minnaar (scenic elements) and Gideon Lombard (sound design) have built a magnificent world. I found the notion of the hollow piano particularly mesmerising.

Stripping back the trappings of the stage and exposing the rigging and the lights is daring. You don't give the actors anywhere to hide to take a breath between scenes. You also risk breaking the illusion of a play being performed. The niceties of the sumptuous curtain and the framing for the performance space are gone - and in AMADEUS, we were left with exposed edges that mimicked the state of mind of the two lead characters.

AMADEUS is a story of jealousy and madness - or that fine line between madness and genius. Mozart was, without a doubt, a true creative genius. The type of person who needed to be kept safe from the real world and allowed to simply create. Salieri, on the other hand, could function in the real world. His creativity was of a high class and he earned his place as court composer for the Austrian Emperor Joseph II through this. The one thing that he could never have though, was the ability to create the way Mozart did. And this led to a jealousy that would cause the ruin of both men.

The performances definitely lent into this notion of madness, with hyper-stylised movement from the cast and almost childlike characterisations. I felt like there was a much stronger emphasis on the comedy of the piece, letting the tragic elements of the story down a bit. That being said, the cast worked beautifully together, forging a powerful ensemble and building substance on top of the incredible style of the piece.

AMADEUS runs at Theatre On The Bay until 18 May, 2024. Performances are Tuesdays - Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3pm and 7:30pm. Ticket prices range from R180 - R300 and bookings are via Webtickets, selected Pick 'n Pay Outlets or by calling the theatre box office on 021 438 3300/1.

Photo credit: Keaton Ditchfield

