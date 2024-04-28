Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Reefer Madness with Christian Campbell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is brimming with all the latest Bway tea from BroadwayWorld! Then I am joined by actor, director, writer, and producer, Christian Campbell, to talk all about his amazing career, and his current producing project; the revival of Reefer Madness in Los Angeles! Many of the original cast members, including Campbell, Kristen Bell, and Alan Cumming, are getting back together to produce the LA revival of this camp cult-classic musical. We talk all about the process of bringing the show back, and well as Christian's experience acting both in the original stage production, and on film in the 2005 film version of the musical. He also touches on his upbringing and what led him to a career in the arts. Christian is so lovely, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Christian Campbell is a Canadian New York based actor, producer, and director, most known for his roles in films like Reefer Madness and Trick. He starred as Jimmy Harper in the original stage production of Reefer Madness, as well as the off-broadway production and the 2005 film version.

