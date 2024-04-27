Video: Bette Midler Sings Trump Parody Song By Marc Shaiman and Eric Kornfeld

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bette Midler has released another parody song, this time a jingle for Donald Trump's new fragrance line, with lyrics by Eric Kornfeld, composed and arranged by Marc Shaiman.

"Trump is shilling something else to pay his ever growing legal fees and the discriminating MAGA crowd is thrilled!" states Midler in the parody's caption.

The parody's lyricist Eric Kornfeld has been writing for Midler since 2000. "When I met Bette Midler, I was working on TV shows as a comedy writer, then suddenly, I was out on tour. It turned out to be one of the real great parts of my life."

"We're both pretty liberal in our politics. When Trump came into office, I said I feel like I need to use my talents to humiliate Trump every single day until the election," said Kornfeld.

Kornfeld, Shaiman, and Midler's first Trump collaboration, "Goodbye Donnie," a parody on Hello, Dolly!, was released on Inauguration Day, January 6th, 2021, and their second, "GOP's-A-Cult-For-Scammers-Liars-Thugs-And-Traitors," set to the tune of Mary Poppins' "Supercalafragalisticexpialidocious," was released in May 2021.

"I think Bette got busy and it sort of fell by the wayside. Then the cologne came out."

In February 2024, in the midst of several legal battles, Trump released a line of sneakers, as well as his own perfume and cologne line, which struck a chord with Kornfeld.

"I always thought a jingle would be really funny. Like if it were an advertisement, but with Bette! And then all this stuff came up with farting in the courtroom and added a new layer to it."

Bette Midler won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly! She made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.



In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys.



Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.

