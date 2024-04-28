KIMBERLY AKIMBO Plays Final Broadway Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bye-bye, Kimmy! Today, April 28, the Tony-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo plays its final Broadway performance at the Booth Theatre, where it has run for 32 previews and 612 regular performances. The production still stars the entire original company, which has been performing together since the musical’s world premiere in 2021 at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire).

With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

The company of Kimberly Akimbo features Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

Kimberly (Tony Award winner Victoria Clark) is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this September.

