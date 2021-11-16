Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Meridan Little Theatre Next Year

pixeltracker

Performances run May 12-15, 2022.

Nov. 16, 2021  
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Meridan Little Theatre Next Year

Welcome to the Renaissance, where the Black Plague has ceded power to the Puritans, farthingales and codpieces are the latest fashion trend, and the biggest celebrity in England is a playwright named William Shakespeare. In the midst of all this excitement, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are trying to keep their acting company afloat.

In a desperate attempt to out-Bard the Bard, Nick consults with a soothsayer, who informs him that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, and dancing -- sometimes all at once!

As the Bottom brothers strive to write the world's very first "musical", they find themselves caught in a bitter battle with the Bard and the play's the thing. Something Rotten! is a hysterical, joyous celebration of everything you love about Broadway.

Performances run May 12-15, 2022.

Learn more at http://www.meridianlittletheatre.com/something-rotten.html.


Related Articles View More Jackson, MS Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Crucifix Ornament
Jesus Christ Superstar Crucifix Ornament
Wicked Women's Elphaba Tee
Wicked Women's Elphaba Tee
Beautiful Unisex Logo Lights Tee
Beautiful Unisex Logo Lights Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playhouse On The Square Hosts Second Networking Event With Young Professionals Council
  • Violeta Angelova and Matthew Prescott Announced as Guest Artists in Ballet Arts of Jackson's THE NUTCRACKER
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions