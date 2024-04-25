Shop CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Merch in the Theater Shop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shop Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Show merch available for purchase includes a unique silk scarf, mugs, show shirt, hat, sweatshirt, Cabaret postcard and more.

Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne as the 'Emcee', Gayle Rankin as ‘Sally Bowles, two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

The cast of Cabaret includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

For this production of Cabaret, the creative team have transformed the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and custom spaces which guests will be invited to explore during the Prologue, the production’s pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

Cabaret Eye Silk Scarf

Stylish silk scarf with hand drawn eye symbol. 36 inches x 36 inches.



Buy Now»

Cabaret So Hot Mug

12oz matte black ceramic mug that reads "IN HERE, IT'S SO HOT" with the eye symbol on the reverse side.



Buy Now»

Cabaret Unisex Eye Tee

Unisex black T-shirt with the eye symbol on the front and "CABARET" printed on the right sleeve. 100% combed ring-spun cotton.



Buy Now»

Cabaret Eye Pin

Eye symbol enamel pin. 2 inches wide.



Buy Now»

Cabaret Eye Hat

Black cap with white embroidery of the eye symbol. 100% cotton. Adjustable ring buckle.



Buy Now»

Cabaret Beautiful Tote

12oz black tote that features the Cabaret eye logo and a quote from the show in white print. 100% cotton.



Buy Now»

Cabaret Unisex Beautiful Hoodie

Unisex hoodie with the quote "In here, life is beautiful" on the back and the eye symbol on the right chest. 70% ring-spun cotton 30% polyester blend.



Buy Now»

