Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken, Director: Leo Bennett, Assistant Director: Drew Moore, Stage Manager: Fia Friend, Music Director: Phillip Baltzer, Choreographers: Tonya Kraner, Sermontee Brown, The Cast: Seymour: David Potts, Audrey II: Brandon Newbright, Audrey: Alicia Hoffman, Orin Scrivello: Zach Davis, Mushnik: Thom Gall, Crystal: Samara Baptist-McMullen, Ronnette: TeRayai Robinson, Chiffon: Sermontee Brown, Understudies/Ensemble: Seymour: Timmion Lichtenberg, Audrey: Juleah Buttermore, Orin: Jensen Bullard, Mushnik: Leland McCandless, Crystal: Mietta Smith, Ensemble: David Hanggi, Dylan Sedam, Anna Page, Natalie Williamson.

Performances run May 2 - 12, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75911

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer